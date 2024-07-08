Monday, July 8, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNews Alert

Ananya Pandey becomes ‘mausi’, says beautiful nephew is here

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, July 6: Actress Ananya Panday is a proud aunt, as her sister Alanna Panday has welcomed her firstborn, a son. Alanna, a social media personality, is the daughter of Chikki Panday, who is the brother of Ananya’s father, Chunky Panday, and Deanne Panday.

The actress took to Instagram to announce the arrival of her newborn with her husband, Ivor McCray V. Sharing a reel on Instagram, Alanna and her husband, twinned in ice blue hues, share a kiss as she cradles her baby in her arms.

“Our little angel is here,” Alanna captioned. Ananya reposted the clip on her Instagram stories, writing: “My beautiful baby boy nephew is here.” Alanna married McCray in 2023 after dating for several years. The wedding was attended by notable names such as Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Kanika Kapoor, Nandita Mahtani, and Vidyut Jammwal.

Talking about Ananya, whose last screen outing was in Arjun Varain Singh’s ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, will next be seen in ‘Call Me Bae’, which traces the story of a billionaire fashionista, Bae, who is disowned by her ultra-rich family due to a salacious scandal. ‘Call Me Bae’, directed by Collin D’Cunha, will soon be streaming on Prime Video.

IANS

Previous article
Extreme devastation caused by flooding in Assam is heartbreaking: Rahul Gandhi
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Extreme devastation caused by flooding in Assam is heartbreaking: Rahul Gandhi

Silchar (Assam), July 8:  Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi who was in Assam on...
NATIONAL

Hemant Soren govt wins trust vote in Jharkhand Assembly

Ranchi, July 8: The Hemant Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand won the trust vote on Monday, securing 45...
NATIONAL

NCC Inter-Group Band Competition for North Eastern Region held

  Guwahati, July 8: The North Eastern Region (NER) of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) hosted an exhilarating Inter-Group...
INTERNATIONAL

India-Thailand joint military exercise Maitree 2024 underway

Guwahati, July 8: The joint military exercise MAITREE 2024, between the Indian Army and the Royal Thailand Army,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Extreme devastation caused by flooding in Assam is heartbreaking: Rahul Gandhi

NATIONAL 0
Silchar (Assam), July 8:  Leader of Opposition (LoP) in...

Hemant Soren govt wins trust vote in Jharkhand Assembly

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, July 8: The Hemant Soren-led coalition government in...

NCC Inter-Group Band Competition for North Eastern Region held

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, July 8: The North Eastern Region (NER) of...
Load more

Popular news

Extreme devastation caused by flooding in Assam is heartbreaking: Rahul Gandhi

NATIONAL 0
Silchar (Assam), July 8:  Leader of Opposition (LoP) in...

Hemant Soren govt wins trust vote in Jharkhand Assembly

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, July 8: The Hemant Soren-led coalition government in...

NCC Inter-Group Band Competition for North Eastern Region held

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, July 8: The North Eastern Region (NER) of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img