Monday, July 8, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Extreme devastation caused by flooding in Assam is heartbreaking: Rahul Gandhi

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Silchar (Assam), July 8:  Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi who was in Assam on Monday to take stock of the flood situation, said that the extreme devastation caused by flooding in the state was heartbreaking.

The LoP met a delegation of Assam Congress led by state President Bhupen Kumar Borah. The delegation apprised him of the flood situation in the state.

Gandhi in a post on X handle said, “The extreme devastation caused by flooding in Assam is heartbreaking – with innocent children like 8-year-old Avinash being taken away from us. My heartfelt condolences to all the bereaved families across the state.”

Quoting the Assam Congress leaders, he said that over 60 people died in the current Assam floods while over 53,000 people were displaced and 24 lakh people were affected.

“These numbers reflect the gross and grave mismanagement by BJP’s double-engine government which came to power with the promise of a flood-free Assam,” Gandhi said. He said: “Assam needs a comprehensive and compassionate vision – proper relief, rehabilitation, and compensation in the short term, and a pan-Northeast water management authority to do everything necessary to control floods in the long term.” “I stand with the people of Assam, I am their soldier in Parliament, and I urge the Central govt to extend all possible help and support to the State expeditiously.”

Later, Gandhi visited Manipur’s Jiribam district, where fresh violence occurred after the killing of 59-year-old Soibam Saratkumar Singh, a farmer, on June 6, and met the inmates of the relief camps.

Congress sources said that the LoP interacted with the inmates in the relief camps where people took shelter after the Jiribam violence broke out. An indefinite curfew was promulgated and a huge contingent of the central paramilitary forces and state commando battalions were deployed to deal with the ethnic violence in Jiribam district, a mixed populated area adjoining southern Assam.

IANS

Previous article
Hemant Soren govt wins trust vote in Jharkhand Assembly
Next article
Ananya Pandey becomes ‘mausi’, says beautiful nephew is here
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Ananya Pandey becomes ‘mausi’, says beautiful nephew is here

Mumbai, July 6: Actress Ananya Panday is a proud aunt, as her sister Alanna Panday has welcomed her...
NATIONAL

Hemant Soren govt wins trust vote in Jharkhand Assembly

Ranchi, July 8: The Hemant Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand won the trust vote on Monday, securing 45...
NATIONAL

NCC Inter-Group Band Competition for North Eastern Region held

  Guwahati, July 8: The North Eastern Region (NER) of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) hosted an exhilarating Inter-Group...
INTERNATIONAL

India-Thailand joint military exercise Maitree 2024 underway

Guwahati, July 8: The joint military exercise MAITREE 2024, between the Indian Army and the Royal Thailand Army,...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ananya Pandey becomes ‘mausi’, says beautiful nephew is here

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, July 6: Actress Ananya Panday is a proud...

Hemant Soren govt wins trust vote in Jharkhand Assembly

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, July 8: The Hemant Soren-led coalition government in...

NCC Inter-Group Band Competition for North Eastern Region held

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, July 8: The North Eastern Region (NER) of...
Load more

Popular news

Ananya Pandey becomes ‘mausi’, says beautiful nephew is here

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Mumbai, July 6: Actress Ananya Panday is a proud...

Hemant Soren govt wins trust vote in Jharkhand Assembly

NATIONAL 0
Ranchi, July 8: The Hemant Soren-led coalition government in...

NCC Inter-Group Band Competition for North Eastern Region held

NATIONAL 0
  Guwahati, July 8: The North Eastern Region (NER) of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img