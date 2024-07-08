Monday, July 8, 2024
Goalpara rehab murder: Family writes to WGH DC for protection

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Tura, July 8: The family members of Niksamseng Marak, who was allegedly murdered while inside a rehabilitation centre in Assam’s Goalpara, have written to the Deputy Commissioner (DC) of West Garo Hills seeking protection for the complainants and their relatives.

In a letter submitted today, Jul 8, by the sister of the victim, Kilmeline Marak stated that as their names and faces have been exposed following the complaint there is a fear among them and their relatives as the case relates to residents of Assam who could try and not only threaten them but also cause them harm.

Niksamseng was allegedly murdered in the New Life Foundation Rehabilitation Centre in Goalpara on Jul 4 which the centre tried to pass off as a suicide. Following a post mortem which ruled out suicide, the family members filed a FIR at Goalpara PS which led to the arrest of 8 of the suspects. Two more involved in the case are currently absconding.

As per family sources, the wife of the deceased, over the past few days has received several calls from some people from Assam threatening them following which a decision was made to approach the DC.

“We are seeking your intervention for police protection to move to and from Goalpara by the complainant and her relatives as there is great danger to their lives from acquaintances and relatives of the accused. In an order to safeguard the complainant as well as ensure peace between communities, we seek your help,” stated the memo by Kilmeline.

