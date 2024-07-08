Assam flood death toll goes up to 72

Guwahati, July 8: The flood situation in Assam remained grim on Monday with a population of 18.80 lakh affected across 27 districts of the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority informed.

The deluge-related death toll in the state has gone up during the past 24 hours to 72 with two deaths reported from Dhubri district and one death each reported from Goalpara, Golaghat, Sonitpur and Sivasagar districts.

Two among the deceased are children – a male and a female – while among the other deceased includes three men and a woman.

The districts that remain affected are Dhubri, Cachar, Kamrup, Goalpara, Hailakandi, Nalbari, Karimganj, Bongaigaon, Golaghat, South Salmara, Jorhat, Morigaon, Dibrugarh, Nagaon, Charaideo, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Majuli, Barpeta, Biswanath, Sivasagar, Sonitpur, Darrang, Kokrajhar, Chirang, Kamrup (Metro) andTinsukia

According to the Central Water Commission bulletin, the Brahmaputra at Nimatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati and Dhubri; Subansiri (Badatighat), Burhidihing (Chenimari(Khowang)), Dikhou (Sivasagar), Disang (Nanglamuraghat), Kopili (Dharamtul), Sankosh (Golakganj), Barak (B. P. Ghat) and Kushiyara (Karimganj) were flowing above danger level on Monday morning.

As many as 48124 flood-displaced people have been sheltered in 245 relief camps while 298 relief distribution centres have been set up across the affected districts.

Meanwhile, the death toll of animals in flood-inundated Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has gone up to 137 on Monday evening. Of the animals who died include 123 hog deer, six rhinos, three swamp deer, two sambar deer, two otter pups and a rhesus macaque