Meghalaya players shine at Guwahati chess tournament

Shillong, July 7: Raslak Upadhaya from Garo Hills secured the 1st Prize in the 1400-1550 Rating Category, while Advitiya A G from East Khasi Hills earned the 2nd Prize in the Under-Rating Category at the 1st Guwahati Smart City International Open FIDE Rating Chess Tournament 2024. The event took place from July 2 to 7 in Guwahati.

These impressive victories underscore the exceptional talent and dedication of Meghalaya’s chess players on an international stage.

These wins not only bring honor to Meghalaya but also serve as a testament to the skill and determination of its chess players.

The Meghalaya Chess Association looks forward to nurturing more talent and achieving further success in upcoming tournaments, continuing to showcase the state’s prowess in the world of chess.