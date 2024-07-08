NCW chief credits rise in crime reports to increased awareness

Shillong, July 8: The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson, Rekha Sharma on Monday spoke about the rising number of reported cases of crimes against women, attributing the increase to heightened awareness and proactive media coverage.

Sharma who was here to attend a Regional Capacity Building Workshop

Promoting Entrepreneurship among Indigenous Women of NER Based on Non-Timber Forest

Produce (NTFP) addressing media persons said,

“Women are now aware of their rights and they are coming forward and speaking. That’s why we see that number is increasing.”

She emphasised the role of the media in bringing these issues to light. “You people are also now working around the clock and putting things for the world to see that these things are happening to women.”

The Chairperson highlighting the efforts of the police in addressing these cases. “Police are working around the clock, and they are registering cases. So the number is increasing, but I think we need to work on this everywhere,” she said.

Despite the uptick in reported cases, in the state, the Chairperson reassured that the Northeastern region remains comparatively safer for women. “I can say that the Northeast is still very, very safe for women if you compare with the plains of India or the north of India. The kind of cases which are brutal against women are more prevalent elsewhere.”

However, later she washed her hands off the concerning rise in single mothers in the state, stating that if the they are single mothers by choice, then there is no need for the commission to intervene, however if it’s forceful or by rape, then the role of the commission comes in.