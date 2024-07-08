Monday, July 8, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

July begins with healthy rainfall, sowing status better than last year: Report

By: Agencies

New Delhi, July 8:  Signalling a normal monsoon ahead, the cumulative rainfall reached 1 per cent above the long-term average (as on July 6) while weekly rainfall (as on July 3) was 32 per cent above the long-term average in the country, a report showed on Monday.

Spatial divergence has reduced with most of the country receiving healthy rains during the last week. North and West India (3 per cent), Central India (-6 per cent), East and North East India (0 per cent ), and the southern peninsula (13 per cent) have now all had normal rains so far, according to the report by Emkay Global Financial Services.

“With June having ended in deficit, it is imperative that July sees healthy rainfall and the month has begun on a promising note,” said Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist, Emkay Global Financial Services. While sowing was delayed, it has now picked up and is better than last year.

“Total area under sowing (24.1 million hectare), as on June 28, is sharply higher (33 per cent YoY) than last year. This is mainly due to accelerated sowing of pulses and oilseeds,” the report noted.

Rice sowing area is the same as last year thus far whereas sugarcane is better. Among non-food crops, cotton sowing is much higher. Overall area under sowing is at 22 per cent of normal area sown, compared with 18.6 per cent at the same point in 2023. “July is extremely important in this regard with nearly 80 per cent of sowing activity completed by the end of the month,” said Arora.

IANS

Previous article
Downpour, high tide forces all educational institutions to shut in Mumbai, Raigad
Next article
NCW chief credits rise in crime reports to increased awareness
