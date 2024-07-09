3rd T20I: Series tied 1-1, India look to gain upper hand against Zimbabwe

Shillong, July 9: Having recovered from an embarrassing defeat to hosts Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the series with a remarkable 100-run victory in the second match, Shubman Gill’s Indian team will hope to take an upper hand by winning the third game of the five-match series at the Harare Sports Club here on Wednesday.

In a remarkable turnaround, India rode on an outstanding maiden international century from young gun Abhishek Sharma in the second T20I. After this victory, the Indian cricket team is eager to maintain their winning momentum as they gear up for the crucial third T20I.

In the opening game of this series, India suffered a setback where they were restricted to a modest 102 runs while chasing a 116-run target. Despite the brave effort from captain Shubman Gill to steer the innings, the team fell short, handing Zimbabwe an unexpected advantage early in the five-match series.

The Men in Blue bounced back emphatically in the second T20I to level the series at 1-1. Debutant Abhishek Sharma’s outstanding century in just 47 deliveries set the tone, complemented by Ruturaj Gaikwad’s 77 and Rinku Singh’s 48-run knocks, helped the team notch a total of 234 runs, which Zimbabwe failed to overcome.

The hosts, led by skipper Sikandar Raza, showcased a bowling masterclass in the series opener, with Raza’s three-wicket haul playing a crucial role in restricting India to a low score. However, their triumph was short-lived as the visitors’ resurgence in the second encounter saw them dominate the game, posting a formidable total that Zimbabwe could not chase down.

As both teams brace themselves for the pivotal third T20I, the stakes are high as victory will give the team the edge going into the last two matches of the five-match series.

Fans can watch the match on Wednesday from 4:00 PM IST onwards LIVE on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) & Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu). Livestream on Sony LIV in India. (IANS)