DGP welcomes 104 constables recruits of Meghalaya Police unarmed branch

Nongpoh, July 9: The Armed Police Training Center at the 6th Battalion of the Meghalaya Police in Umran held passing out parade of the 4th batch of Unarmed Branch Recruit Constables on Tuesday.

The ceremony was graced by the Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP), Idashisha Nongrang as the chief guest, along with other senior officers of the Meghalaya Police.

Family members of the new recruits also attended the parade, adding to the celebratory atmosphere as they witnessed their loved ones embark on their new journey in the police force.

In her address, DGP Idashisha Nongrang expressed her pride and congratulated the 104 new constables who have successfully completed their basic training. She welcomed the new recruits into the Meghalaya Police family and encouraged them to take inspiration from the achievements of their peers who had won prizes during the training.

“The 104 new unarmed branch recruit constables have made us proud. As we stand here today and after taking the full preserve of the Meghalaya Police, I am pleased to welcome you into the Meghalaya Police family. Some of you have won prizes, which should serve as an inspiration and motivation for further achievements. For those who have not, rest assured that there will be ample opportunities for you to win prizes and laurels for the Meghalaya Police, for yourselves, and for your country,” DGP Nongrang said.

She also took the opportunity to congratulate the Armed Police Training Centre and all the instructors for their hard work and dedication in ensuring the success of the recruits. “The 104 constables and 7 followers who are part of the parade today are a reflection of your hard work and dedication to duty,” she noted.

DGP Nongrang highlighted the comprehensive training provided to the recruits, covering a wide range of subjects. She reminded them that as they step out into regular duty, they would need to apply the knowledge and skills acquired during their training.

“As you step out into regular duty and sport, you will be called upon to realize all those inputs that have been given to you. You will also find that a number of things are not exactly what they are taught to be in the centre. You will be faced with a number of choices. The only advice I give you is to make choices that you can live with, choices that will be effective for the priorities and principles you hold dear,” she advised.

The DGP acknowledged the growing challenges faced by the Meghalaya Police and emphasized the importance of discipline and adaptability. “The challenges before the Meghalaya Police grow with each passing day. The challenges that you, especially as unarmed branch constables, will face are significant. It is encouraging to see so many graduates and post-graduates among the 104 constables. It reflects the changing times and the positive evolution within our force,” she stated.

In conclusion, DGP Nongrang urged the new recruits to uphold the highest standards of discipline and professionalism as they embark on their careers in the Meghalaya Police. “Whatever your background, whatever your qualifications, you are now part of the police force. You are expected to be disciplined, as demonstrated in the parade this morning. I wish you all the very best and am confident that you will be the leading lights in your duties in the days to come,” she concluded.

The event marked a significant milestone for the new constables as they begin their journey in serving the state and its people.