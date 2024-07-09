Tuesday, July 9, 2024
NATIONAL

US reacts on PM Modi-Putin meeting, says India must urge Russia to adhere to UN charter on Ukraine

By: Agencies

Date:

New Delhi, July 9: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Russia enters Day 2, the US has said this was a significant move and that as India engages with Russia, Washington would urge it to make clear that any resolution to the conflict in Ukraine needs to respect the UN Charter and its territorial integrity and sovereignty.

US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller during a media briefing said, “Prime Minister Modi, like Prime Minister Orban, recently met with President Zelenskyy, and we view this as a significant move. We encourage India, along with other nations interacting with Russia, to ensure that any resolution to the Ukraine conflict adheres to the UN Charter and honors Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.”

“India is a strategic partner with whom we engage in open and honest discussions, including our concerns about its ties with Russia,” he said. Miller further said that the US welcomes people engaging with Russia about the war in Ukraine if they make clear to Russia that it needs to respect Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Saying that he was looking forward to Prime Minister Modi’s public remarks on his meetings with the Russian President, Miller said, “I will look to see what he talked about, but as I said, we made quite clear directly with India our concerns about their relationship with Russia. And so we would hope India and any other country, when they engage with Russia, would make clear that Russia should respect the UN Charter, should respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an informal meeting on Monday at the Novo-Ogaryovo residence of the Russian President near Moscow. The Russian Foreign Ministry shared a video on X showing a warm greeting between PM Modi and President Putin. The Russian President Putin took PM Modi on a ride in his electric car around his residence. PM Modi is in Moscow at the invitation of President Putin and will on Tuesday attend the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit.

IANS

DGP welcomes 104 constables recruits of Meghalaya Police unarmed branch
Anil Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal: ‘Katrina is fortunate to have you as her husband’
