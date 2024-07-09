Tuesday, July 9, 2024
NATIONAL

KHADC approves report of delimitation committee

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Shillong, July 9: The KHADC Executive Committee (EC) on Tuesday has unanimously approved the report of the delimitation committee for readjustment of the electorates in the 29 existing constituencies of the council.

Talking to reporters after the EC meeting, KHADC Deputy CEM, Pynshngaiñ N. Syiem informed that they have also decided to table the report of the delimitation committee on the first day of the summer session of the Council to be held from Wednesday.

He further informed that they will also be tabling the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Constitution of District Councils) (Amendment) Rules, 2024, seeking delimitation of constituencies for the upcoming District Council polls as per recommendation of the delimitation committee.

Meanwhile, Syiem said that the delimitation committee was not able to indicate the percentage of electorates in each of the 29 constituencies since they did not receive the electoral rolls in all the districts falling under the jurisdiction of the KHADC except for East Khasi Hills.

The KHADC Deputy CEM however informed that the delimitation committee has made efforts to adjust Mawlai constituency which has the highest number of electorates by attaching few of the areas which falls under the constituency to Mawkhar-Pynthorumkhrah and Jaiaw constituency.

Similarly, he said that the delimitation committee has tried to adjust Laban-Mawprem constituency with a lesser number of electorates by attaching few of the areas which are under Laitumkhrah-Malki constituency.

It may be mentioned that Mawlai constituency has the highest number of voters with around 45,000 as per the 2019 MDC elections and Laban-Mawprem has the fewest with only 12,000.

“The details of the delimitation report will be made available once the report is tabled in the house,” KHADC Deputy CEM said.

When asked if they would be able to hold the election before the six months extension of the present house ended, he said that it would all depend on the State Government and Governor to decide on holding the elections.

Earlier on Monday, the KHADC’s Delimitation Committee submitted its report to the council’s Deputy CEM almost eight months after it was constituted in October 2023.

The committee is headed by chairman Stralwell Kharsyiemlieh, a retired judge of the district council court and its members are former legislator SL Marbaniang, retired school teacher R Marboh, former KHADC secretary M Kharkrang, and NEHU faculty member DRL Nonglait.

After meeting Syiem, Kharsyiemlieh told reporters that they tried their best to prepare the report according to the mandate given to the committee to readjust the number of voters of the existing constituencies of the KHADC.

“We have given our suggestion in the report submitted to the Executive Committee. It is only the EC that can share the details of the report,” he said.

 

