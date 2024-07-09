Tuesday, July 9, 2024
spot_img
INTERNATIONALNATIONALNews Alert

Moscow reverberates with ‘Jai Jai Modi’ chants

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Moscow, July 9: The entire stretch from Tverskaya metro station to the historic Carlton Hotel turned into a mini India as hundreds of Indians, many of them dressed in traditional attire, thronged the area to have a glimpse of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning.

Chants of “Jai Jai Modi” and “Modi Hai To Mumkin Hai” reverberated at the station, on the road and even in the hotel lobby – where PM Modi is staying during his Moscow visit – as people started arriving several hours before the Prime Minister was scheduled to address a community event on the second and final day of his Russia visit.

The mood at the Carlton Hotel, renowned for hosting distinguished guests like Barack Obama and Joe Biden in the past, was of festivity as special Gujarati food and ‘chai’ (tea) were served to the guests who had gathered to hear PM Modi speak on a significant day.

The diaspora was immersed in unbridled joy as PM Modi arrived at the venue, dressed in a pristine white kurta. In his address, PM Modi affirmed once again India’s growing global standing. “There is no doubt that the 21st century is India’s century. Earlier, I was claiming this, now, the world is.

India is a strong pillar in the multipolar world. When India talks of peace and diplomacy, the world listens,” he said. Prime Minister Modi also reiterated his electoral promise of rapid progress for India. “The progress India has made in the past 10 years is just a trailer. In the next 10 years, India will go on a fast track. It’s in my DNA to challenge the challenges,” he proclaimed, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience. PM Modi highlighted the enduring friendship between India and Russia, emphasising the collaborative efforts towards a better future. “India and Russia are working strength to strength to build a better future. This relationship has been for years. The first thing that comes to mind when you hear the word Russia means ‘sukh dukh ka saathi’. India-Russia relationship has always been positive. It is built on mutual trust and mutual respect,” he stated. He also reminisced about cultural icons like Raj Kapoor and Mithun Chakraborty, who introduced Indian culture to Russia, and announced the establishment of new Indian consulates in Kazan and Yekaterinburg. Reflecting on his tenure as Gujarat’s Chief Minister, Modi mentioned the ‘Ganga-Volga dialogue’ of civilisation, highlighting the ongoing rediscovery of each other’s heritage. –IANS janvi/as/svn

Previous article
Anil Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal: ‘Katrina is fortunate to have you as her husband’
Next article
Open court hearing sought in SC on review pleas filed against same-sex marriage ruling
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

LoP Rahul Gandhi meets Army martyr Anshuman Singh’s mother in Raebareli

Raebareli, July 9: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, met the family...
NATIONAL

Russia remains an all-weather friend of India: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 9: Spotlighting the strong bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Russia...
NATIONAL

Open court hearing sought in SC on review pleas filed against same-sex marriage ruling

New Delhi, July 9: The petitioners demanding marriage equality rights have sought an open court hearing of the...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Anil Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal: ‘Katrina is fortunate to have you as her husband’

Mumbai, July 9: 'Bigg Boss OTT 3' host Anil Kapoor told actor Vicky Kaushal that his wife, actress...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

LoP Rahul Gandhi meets Army martyr Anshuman Singh’s mother in Raebareli

NATIONAL 0
Raebareli, July 9: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the...

Russia remains an all-weather friend of India: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 9: Spotlighting the strong bilateral ties,...

Open court hearing sought in SC on review pleas filed against same-sex marriage ruling

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 9: The petitioners demanding marriage equality...
Load more

Popular news

LoP Rahul Gandhi meets Army martyr Anshuman Singh’s mother in Raebareli

NATIONAL 0
Raebareli, July 9: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the...

Russia remains an all-weather friend of India: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 9: Spotlighting the strong bilateral ties,...

Open court hearing sought in SC on review pleas filed against same-sex marriage ruling

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 9: The petitioners demanding marriage equality...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img