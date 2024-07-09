Tuesday, July 9, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZNews Alert

Anil Kapoor to Vicky Kaushal: ‘Katrina is fortunate to have you as her husband’

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Mumbai, July 9: ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ host Anil Kapoor told actor Vicky Kaushal that his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, is fortunate to have him as a husband. Vicky appeared on ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode along with co-star Ammy Virk.

The two visited the controversial reality show to promote their upcoming film, ‘Bad Newz’. During the episode, Anil complimented Vicky, saying, “I have worked with Katrina Kaif.

She’s a brilliant and hard-working actor. You guys make (a) lovely pair, and she’s fortunate to have you as her husband.” Anil has previously worked with Katrina in films such as ‘Welcome’, ‘Race’, and ‘Humko Deewana Kar Gaye’, to name a few. ‘Bad Newz’, which is directed by Anand Tiwari, is a comedy-drama that also stars Neha Dhupia and Triptii Dimri.

It traces the story of two Punjabi boys and a Christian Hindu girl. One of the boys has a one-night stand with the girl, who ends up getting pregnant. The latest episode of ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ saw a shift in dynamics between the housemates, as during this week’s nomination task, contestants had to save others from eviction instead of putting them in the danger zone.

After the task, there was a verbal altercation between Shivani Kumari and Chandrika Dixit Gera. Shivani later fell ill amid the fight and complained of dizziness. ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ airs on Jio Cinema.

IANS

Previous article
US reacts on PM Modi-Putin meeting, says India must urge Russia to adhere to UN charter on Ukraine
Next article
Moscow reverberates with ‘Jai Jai Modi’ chants
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

LoP Rahul Gandhi meets Army martyr Anshuman Singh’s mother in Raebareli

Raebareli, July 9: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday, met the family...
NATIONAL

Russia remains an all-weather friend of India: PM Modi

New Delhi, July 9: Spotlighting the strong bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that Russia...
NATIONAL

Open court hearing sought in SC on review pleas filed against same-sex marriage ruling

New Delhi, July 9: The petitioners demanding marriage equality rights have sought an open court hearing of the...
INTERNATIONAL

Moscow reverberates with ‘Jai Jai Modi’ chants

Moscow, July 9: The entire stretch from Tverskaya metro station to the historic Carlton Hotel turned into a...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

LoP Rahul Gandhi meets Army martyr Anshuman Singh’s mother in Raebareli

NATIONAL 0
Raebareli, July 9: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the...

Russia remains an all-weather friend of India: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 9: Spotlighting the strong bilateral ties,...

Open court hearing sought in SC on review pleas filed against same-sex marriage ruling

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 9: The petitioners demanding marriage equality...
Load more

Popular news

LoP Rahul Gandhi meets Army martyr Anshuman Singh’s mother in Raebareli

NATIONAL 0
Raebareli, July 9: Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the...

Russia remains an all-weather friend of India: PM Modi

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 9: Spotlighting the strong bilateral ties,...

Open court hearing sought in SC on review pleas filed against same-sex marriage ruling

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 9: The petitioners demanding marriage equality...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img