Musetti makes it 3 Italians in Wimbledon quarterfinals

London, July 8: Lorenzo Musetti just needed a little time to adjust. To life and to 6-foot-8 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard’s serve.

Musetti advanced to the first Grand Slam quarterfinals of his career on Monday at Wimbledon by beating the 21-year-old Frenchman 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-2.

Musetti joins No. 1 Jannik Sinner and women’s No. 7 Jasmine Paolini in collectively making Italian history: it’s the first time three Italians have reached the quarterfinals at the same Grand Slam.

The No. 25-seeded Musetti dropped to the grass when Mpetshi Perricard sent a forehand long to end a 30-stroke rally and the match. His back to the ground, the 22-year-old Italian’s chest heaved.

After an up-and-down season, Musetti is on quite a roll at the All England Club. He became a father in March.

“It’s been almost a year, really challenging with a lot of new experiences with the pregnancy of my girlfriend, and becoming a father. A lot of things happened and changed,” Musetti said in an on-court interview.

“I needed more time to find a balance on everything.”

He needed a set to find a balance on the hard-serving Mpetshi Perricard, who amassed 105 aces in three victories to reach the fourth round. Monday was his birthday.

Musetti converted five of 15 break-point opportunities.

“Such a big day for me. I’m really happy and proud of this win against a really tough opponent. I struggled a little bit at the beginning – huge serve,” he said.

“You can imagine how tough it is to return on that. I’m a little bit shaking still.”

Musetti will next face either No. 4 Alexander Zverev or No. 13 Taylor Fritz.

No. 9 Alex de Minaur reached his first Wimbledon quarterfinal by eliminating 20-year-old Arthur Fils of France 6-2, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

The 25-year-old Australian will next face either seven-time Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic or No. 15 Holger Rune.

De Minaur was walking gingerly after closing out the match with a forehand volley winner.

“I’ll be alright. I’ll find a way,” he said in an on-court interview.

On the women’s side, No. 21 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine beat Wang Xinyu 6-2, 6-1 on a “ very difficult day “ for her home country.

A major Russian missile attack across Ukraine killed dozens and injured more than 150 people, officials said.

Svitolina will play 2022 Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina in the quarterfinals.

Rybakina, the No. 4 seed, advanced earlier Monday when Anna Kalinskaya retired in the second set because of an injury.

Rybakina was leading 6-3, 3-0 when the 17th-seeded Kalinskaya stopped playing. Kalinskaya had taken a medical timeout in the first set, with attention paid to her neck and right forearm.

Rybakina has now won 18 of 20 matches in her career at the All-England Club to join Ann Jones and Steffi Graf as the only players in the Open Era to have a 90% win rate in women’s singles at Wimbledon.

The 25-year-old Rybakina is the highest-seeded woman remaining in the draw. (AP)