Tuesday, July 9, 2024
MEGHALAYA

NCW head unaware of study on single mothers in state

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, July 8: The Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW), Rekha Sharma on Monday distanced herself from the study conducted by the State Commission for Women to identify single mothers in Meghalaya.
The 2022 study reported 3,078 single mothers surveyed across seven districts of the state.
Stating that she is not aware of the report, she said she would ask her team to conduct a fresh detailed study and delegated Delina Khongdup to investigate if Meghalaya has a large number of single mothers by force or coercion.
“If they have become single mothers by accident or by rape, then only the commission can intervene. But if they are single mothers by choice, that is their right,” she said. Sharma was in the city to inaugurate a two-day regional workshop on non-timber forest produce (NTFP) organised by the NCW and the Meghalaya Biodiversity Board on Monday.
Sharma also spoke about the rising number of reported cases of crimes against women, attributing the increase to heightened awareness and proactive media coverage.
“Women are now aware of their rights and they are coming forward and speaking. That’s why we see the number increasing,” she said.
Despite the uptick in reported cases in the state, the Chairperson said the Northeastern region remains comparatively safer for women. “I can say that the Northeast is still very, very safe for women if you compare it with the plains of India or the north of India. The cases of brutality against women are more prevalent elsewhere,” she added.
Khongdup later spoke about the inclusion of women in traditional institutions such as Dorbar, saying that they are still not allowed to be a part of these bodies under the guise of tradition. She emphasised the need to work towards changing the mindset of not only women but also men because they are opposing the inclusion of women in the Dorbar or any traditional institutions.

BJP to contest Gambegre Assembly bypoll
KHADC panel submits report on delimitation
