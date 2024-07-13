Saturday, July 13, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Centre approves IIT Bombay’s research proposal for sustainable maritime practices

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 13: The government on Saturday approved a research proposal by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) that will aim to create value from dredged sediments by converting them into aggregates suitable for various construction fields.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways (MoPSW) approved the research proposal on ‘Valorisation of Dredged Sediments’ at an estimated cost of Rs 46,47,380 over three years towards the goal of sustainable maritime practices.

“By converting dredged sediments into useful construction aggregates, we can address both environmental concerns and resource utilisation efficiently,” said the ministry. The innovative approach aims to transform dredged sediment, typically seen as waste, into a valuable resource, thus contributing to sustainable development and environmental conservation.  After detailed discussions, the Research Committee, recognising the study’s potential benefits, recommended the proposal for further consideration.

Following this recommendation, the proposal has been officially approved. This research initiative signifies an important advancement in sustainable maritime practices. Through the conversion of dredged sediments into useful construction aggregates, it efficiently addresses environmental concerns and resource utilisation. The Ports Ministry said it is dedicated to fostering research and innovation with leading academic institutions within the maritime sector.

IANS

Previous article
Calcutta HC’s Justice Amrita Sinha now to hear teachers’ recruitment cases
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Calcutta HC’s Justice Amrita Sinha now to hear teachers’ recruitment cases

Kolkata, July 13: Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha from now onwards will be hearing...
NATIONAL

India has potential to become world’s 2nd largest economy by 2031: RBI Dy Governor

Mumbai, July 13: Given the country’s innate strengths, it is possible to imagine India striking out into the...
INTERNATIONAL

Did Rahul Gandhi and Kamala Harris speak over phone? US V-P’s office debunks ‘lies’

New Delhi, July 13:  United States Vice President Kamala Harris and the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok...
SPORTS

You’ve inspired generations with your game: Sachin

New Delhi, July 12: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar penned a special farewell note for retiring England pacer James...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Calcutta HC’s Justice Amrita Sinha now to hear teachers’ recruitment cases

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 13: Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of...

India has potential to become world’s 2nd largest economy by 2031: RBI Dy Governor

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 13: Given the country’s innate strengths, it...

Did Rahul Gandhi and Kamala Harris speak over phone? US V-P’s office debunks ‘lies’

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 13:  United States Vice President Kamala...
Load more

Popular news

Calcutta HC’s Justice Amrita Sinha now to hear teachers’ recruitment cases

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, July 13: Calcutta High Court’s single-judge bench of...

India has potential to become world’s 2nd largest economy by 2031: RBI Dy Governor

NATIONAL 0
Mumbai, July 13: Given the country’s innate strengths, it...

Did Rahul Gandhi and Kamala Harris speak over phone? US V-P’s office debunks ‘lies’

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 13:  United States Vice President Kamala...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img