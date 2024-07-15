Tuesday, July 16, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

1.5 lakh youths to get jobs during govt’s 5-year term: Himanta

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Guwahati, July 15: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday revealed that the incumbent government has set a target of providing 1.5 lakh jobs in the state during the five-year term.

“After fulfilment of the target of providing one lakh government jobs, the state government will now work towards taking the target to 1.5 lakh jobs during the five-year term,” Sarma said after presenting appointment letters to 41 youths for different positions in the education department at a function held at Lok Sewa Bhawan here.

It may be noted that 22 candidates have been appointed on compassionate grounds in the directorate of higher education, while 11 assistant professors and one librarian under the directorate of technical education, and seven lecturers of DIET under SCERT, have also been appointed.

With these appointments, the total number of new appointments in government departments has gone up to 97,495.

 “Our promise of providing one lakh jobs to the youth, is achieving new benchmarks with each passing day. The remaining 13,000 posts will be filled by April 2025,” the chief minister said.

He also said that the appointment of youth maintaining transparency and meritocracy in government jobs has brought in an atmosphere of trust and belief in the state.

“The incumbent government has set a precedent of appointing 97,495 youths transparently. On August 15 this year, another 1000 youths will be absorbed in government jobs,” Sarma said.

In his speech, he also elaborated on the future roadmap for a startup revolution in the state.

“Startup ventures have the potential of creating employment avenues besides stimulating the growth of the state,” the chief minister said.

He further urged the newly inducted assistant professors of engineering colleges to help students to imbibe the skill and passion for startup ventures.

Previous article
US scientists decode 125-year-old element to boost cancer treatments
Next article
SMC members reveal illegal appointment through bribery at Rajabala HS School
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Vehicles carrying fruit & vegetable to get priority on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar, July 15: The J&K administration on Monday said adequate priority will be given to vehicles carrying fruits...
NATIONAL

Adani Group to provide 11 lakh saplings to MP as part of sustainable future goal

Ahmedabad, July 15:The Adani Group on Monday said it has joined hands with the Madhya Pradesh government to...
NATIONAL

Harbhajan Singh issues public apology for celebration video after Legends league final

New Delhi, July 16: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh issued a public apology after facing backlash from disability...
NATIONAL

Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till July 22

New Delhi, July 15: A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Vehicles carrying fruit & vegetable to get priority on Srinagar-Jammu highway

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, July 15: The J&K administration on Monday said...

Adani Group to provide 11 lakh saplings to MP as part of sustainable future goal

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, July 15:The Adani Group on Monday said it...

Harbhajan Singh issues public apology for celebration video after Legends league final

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 16: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh...
Load more

Popular news

Vehicles carrying fruit & vegetable to get priority on Srinagar-Jammu highway

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, July 15: The J&K administration on Monday said...

Adani Group to provide 11 lakh saplings to MP as part of sustainable future goal

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, July 15:The Adani Group on Monday said it...

Harbhajan Singh issues public apology for celebration video after Legends league final

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 16: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img