1.5 lakh youths to get jobs during govt’s 5-year term: Himanta

Guwahati, July 15: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday revealed that the incumbent government has set a target of providing 1.5 lakh jobs in the state during the five-year term.

“After fulfilment of the target of providing one lakh government jobs, the state government will now work towards taking the target to 1.5 lakh jobs during the five-year term,” Sarma said after presenting appointment letters to 41 youths for different positions in the education department at a function held at Lok Sewa Bhawan here.

It may be noted that 22 candidates have been appointed on compassionate grounds in the directorate of higher education, while 11 assistant professors and one librarian under the directorate of technical education, and seven lecturers of DIET under SCERT, have also been appointed.

With these appointments, the total number of new appointments in government departments has gone up to 97,495.

“Our promise of providing one lakh jobs to the youth, is achieving new benchmarks with each passing day. The remaining 13,000 posts will be filled by April 2025,” the chief minister said.

He also said that the appointment of youth maintaining transparency and meritocracy in government jobs has brought in an atmosphere of trust and belief in the state.

“The incumbent government has set a precedent of appointing 97,495 youths transparently. On August 15 this year, another 1000 youths will be absorbed in government jobs,” Sarma said.

In his speech, he also elaborated on the future roadmap for a startup revolution in the state.

“Startup ventures have the potential of creating employment avenues besides stimulating the growth of the state,” the chief minister said.

He further urged the newly inducted assistant professors of engineering colleges to help students to imbibe the skill and passion for startup ventures.