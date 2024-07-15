Tuesday, July 16, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

SMC members reveal illegal appointment through bribery at Rajabala HS School

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Tura, July 15: The illegal appointment of teachers at the Rajabala Higher Secondary School in West Garo Hills has been brought to light, with two of its own SMC members on Monday, dispatching a complaint to the Director of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) in Shillong and demanding the institution of a high level inquiry at the Directorate level, without the involvement of the DSEO, Tura.

The complaint to the DSEL was filed by SMC members- Rofiot Zamal and Moslem Uddin.

According to the complaint, it was alleged that bribes amounting to crores of rupees was collected from two candidates and an abrupt interview was held in the office of the DSEO on July 9. Other candidates were reportedly issued delayed call letters only on July 8 resulting in them missing out on the interview. Interestingly, the interview of the two favoured candidates took place while the SMC members (complainants) were present on the premises.

“The SMC later passed a resolution to appoint the two candidates and although 4 members including the two of us withheld our signatures and consent, we were ignored and the selection of the two candidates was forwarded to the DSEO for approval,” the complainants said.

The DSEO in turn, is said to have forwarded the same to the Directorate as he himself is the Chairman of the Interview Board.

Meanwhile, besides the illegal selection of the two favoured candidates on July 9, a number of other teachers are said to have been appointed illegally by collecting bribes. The president and secretary of the SMC have also been accused of withdrawing and misusing huge amounts of government funds.

The complainants, besides demanding the institution of the high level inquiry into the matter, have also sought the dissolution of the SMC as well as the filing of an FIR against its President and Secretary.

Previous article
1.5 lakh youths to get jobs during govt’s 5-year term: Himanta
Next article
Singapore faces increasingly aging society with dropping birth rate
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Vehicles carrying fruit & vegetable to get priority on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar, July 15: The J&K administration on Monday said adequate priority will be given to vehicles carrying fruits...
NATIONAL

Adani Group to provide 11 lakh saplings to MP as part of sustainable future goal

Ahmedabad, July 15:The Adani Group on Monday said it has joined hands with the Madhya Pradesh government to...
NATIONAL

Harbhajan Singh issues public apology for celebration video after Legends league final

New Delhi, July 16: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh issued a public apology after facing backlash from disability...
NATIONAL

Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s judicial custody till July 22

New Delhi, July 15: A Delhi court on Monday extended the judicial custody of AAP leader and former...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Vehicles carrying fruit & vegetable to get priority on Srinagar-Jammu highway

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, July 15: The J&K administration on Monday said...

Adani Group to provide 11 lakh saplings to MP as part of sustainable future goal

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, July 15:The Adani Group on Monday said it...

Harbhajan Singh issues public apology for celebration video after Legends league final

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 16: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh...
Load more

Popular news

Vehicles carrying fruit & vegetable to get priority on Srinagar-Jammu highway

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, July 15: The J&K administration on Monday said...

Adani Group to provide 11 lakh saplings to MP as part of sustainable future goal

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, July 15:The Adani Group on Monday said it...

Harbhajan Singh issues public apology for celebration video after Legends league final

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 16: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img