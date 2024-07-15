SMC members reveal illegal appointment through bribery at Rajabala HS School

Tura, July 15: The illegal appointment of teachers at the Rajabala Higher Secondary School in West Garo Hills has been brought to light, with two of its own SMC members on Monday, dispatching a complaint to the Director of School Education and Literacy (DSEL) in Shillong and demanding the institution of a high level inquiry at the Directorate level, without the involvement of the DSEO, Tura.

The complaint to the DSEL was filed by SMC members- Rofiot Zamal and Moslem Uddin.

According to the complaint, it was alleged that bribes amounting to crores of rupees was collected from two candidates and an abrupt interview was held in the office of the DSEO on July 9. Other candidates were reportedly issued delayed call letters only on July 8 resulting in them missing out on the interview. Interestingly, the interview of the two favoured candidates took place while the SMC members (complainants) were present on the premises.

“The SMC later passed a resolution to appoint the two candidates and although 4 members including the two of us withheld our signatures and consent, we were ignored and the selection of the two candidates was forwarded to the DSEO for approval,” the complainants said.

The DSEO in turn, is said to have forwarded the same to the Directorate as he himself is the Chairman of the Interview Board.

Meanwhile, besides the illegal selection of the two favoured candidates on July 9, a number of other teachers are said to have been appointed illegally by collecting bribes. The president and secretary of the SMC have also been accused of withdrawing and misusing huge amounts of government funds.

The complainants, besides demanding the institution of the high level inquiry into the matter, have also sought the dissolution of the SMC as well as the filing of an FIR against its President and Secretary.