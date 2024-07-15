Tuesday, July 16, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Harbhajan Singh issues public apology for celebration video after Legends league final

New Delhi, July 16: Former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh issued a public apology after facing backlash from disability rights groups for a controversial video featuring himself and other members of the India Champions team which defeated Pakistan Champions on Saturday.

The video, which went viral on Instagram, showed cricket icons Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, and Suresh Raina limping and holding their backs after their title-winning run against Pakistan Champions in the World Championship of Legends final.

The video drew widespread criticism from disability rights advocates, who accused the celebrated cricketers of mocking people with disabilities. In response, Harbhajan took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clarify the intentions behind the video and to apologise to those offended.

“Just wanted to make it clear to our people who are complaining about our recent videos of Tauba Tauba on social media after winning the championship here in England. We didn’t want to hurt anyone’s sentiments. We respect every individual and community. And this video was just to reflect on our bodies after playing continuous cricket for 15 days. SORE bodies…we are not trying to insult or offend anyone…still, if people think we have done something wrong…All I can say from my side. SORRY to everyone…please let’s stop this here and move forward. Stay happy and healthy. Love to all. Regards,” Harbhajan said in his social media post.

The National Platform for the Rights of the Disabled (NPRD) strongly condemned the video, calling it “totally disgraceful”. The organisation criticised the cricketers for their “total insensitivity and boorishness” and expressed disappointment that individuals considered national heroes would display such behaviour.

In addition to the public outcry, a police complaint has been filed against the former Team India stars, further escalating the controversy. The incident has sparked a broader discussion about the responsibility of public figures to be mindful of their actions and the impact they have on society.

IANS

