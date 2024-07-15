Monday, July 15, 2024
spot_img
SPORTS

Indian boxer Dev sets sight on Olympics gold

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 14: A confident Nishant Dev has set his sights on bettering the shade of India’s boxing medals from bronze to gold at this month’s Paris Olympics.
Three Indian boxers — Vijender Singh (2008), MC Mary Kom (2012) and Lovlina Borgohain (2021) — have stood on the podium at the Olympics, all winning bronze medals.
But Dev is confident he has the skillset to not only reach the the light middle-weight (71kg) final but win the elusive gold medal.“My target is to change the colour of the medal in boxing. Our country’s boxers have won bronze medals but not gold or silver till now,” Dev said during an interaction facilitated by JSW Sports.“I want to convert that bronze to not silver but gold. I have the confidence that I can achieve this. I have trained well. But at the end of the day, it is up to God,” Dev added.The 23-year-old burst onto the scene in 2021 when he reached the quarterfinal in his maiden world championship appearance.Two years later, he fetched a bronze medal at the world championships on the back of some stellar performance, including the unanimous-decision win against Jorge Cuellar of Cuba in the last-eight stage.
“That was my first international medal. So that is a big achievement for me.” Dev credits that quarterfinal victory for boosting his confidence by eradicating the fear of facing boxers from traditional heavyweight countries like Cuba, USA, Russia and Kazakhstan.
“When I beat the Cuban easily in the quarterfinal, that removed the fear from my mind. I felt that if you are giving 100 per cent then you can take on and beat any boxer,” he added. (PTI)

Previous article
Ten Hag announces 25-man traveling squad for friendly
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

KHADC advances codification of traditional laws

SHILLONG, July 14: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) is actively working to codify the laws of...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

NSA Doval trying to salvage bilateral strategic partnership from us wrath

PM Modi leaves India-us ties at a Moscow crossroad By Sushil Kutty BJP leader Narendra Modi in his first term...
MEGHALAYA

Differently abled students from EKH, Ri-Bhoi feted

SHILLONG, July 14: Differently abled students from East Khasi Hills and Ri-Bhoi districts were felicitated and provided with...
SPECIAL ARTICLE

Gerrymandering in Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council

By H H Mohrmen The delimitation of constituencies to elect the Members of District Councils (MDC) to the Jaintia...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KHADC advances codification of traditional laws

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 14: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council...

NSA Doval trying to salvage bilateral strategic partnership from us wrath

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
PM Modi leaves India-us ties at a Moscow crossroad By...

Differently abled students from EKH, Ri-Bhoi feted

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 14: Differently abled students from East Khasi...
Load more

Popular news

KHADC advances codification of traditional laws

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 14: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council...

NSA Doval trying to salvage bilateral strategic partnership from us wrath

SPECIAL ARTICLE 0
PM Modi leaves India-us ties at a Moscow crossroad By...

Differently abled students from EKH, Ri-Bhoi feted

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, July 14: Differently abled students from East Khasi...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img