KHADC deadline for Hima Sohra to return land docs ends today

SHILLONG, July 14: The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) deadline for Hima Sohra to return all original land documents, issued to non-tribals in Majai, will end on Monday.

The Hima Sohra is yet to respond to the Council’s deadline.

A meeting is scheduled for Monday at the Hima Sohra office in Sohra to confer about the KHADC’s failure to revoke the June 24 notification, reclassifying Majai as a Raid.

The decision to hold the meeting comes after the KHADC’s alleged inaction on Hima Sohra’s July 9 deadline to rescind the notification. The Syiem of Hima Sohra had also criticised the KHADC for issuing the notification without the knowledge or approval of the Executive Dorbar.

The Sordar, Rangbah Shnong and elders of Hima Sohra will also discuss during the meeting the KHADC’s non-compliance.

Meanwhile, Hima Sohra welcomed a statement from KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Pyniaid Sing Syiem, who threatened to retrieve all land documents issued to non-tribals by Hima Sohra.

“We will give our support if the Council takes such steps as threatened by the CEM. But we will not like to see a half-hearted effort as has been witnessed with the relocation of the illegal settlers from Them Iewmalong,” Hima Sohra secretary, BV Rymmai, said.

It is pertinent to note that the KHADC’s directive comes in response to Hima Sohra’s July 9 deadline, demanding the revocation of the June 24 notification, reclassifying Majai as a Raid.

The KHADC CEM had emphasised that Hima Sohra must comply with the Council’s ultimatum to cancel all land documents issued to non-tribals. He noted that the Council decided to review the matter after allegations surfaced that Hima Sohra had allocated land to non-tribals, citing a 2020 land document issued to one Hari Krishna Roy.

While recalling, Syiem noted that in 2019, the KHADC removed Freeman Sing Syiem, the Syiem of Hima Sohra, over similar accusations.

He was, however, reinstated in June 2019 following an inquiry, with 11 conditions, including the prohibition of non-indigenous Khasis from owning land, in accordance with the Meghalaya Land Transfer Act, 1972.