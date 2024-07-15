Trio in police net after drug bust

TURA, July 14: Cracking down on drug menace, South West Garo Hills police on Saturday arrested three persons allegedly involved in drug trafficking, and recovered contraband items from their possession.

The arrest of the trio and the seizure of the drugs were the result of a special operation conducted by the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, led by South West Garo Hills Deputy Superintendent of Police (HQ), along with officials and personnel from Monabari Outpost and Garobadha Outpost Guard Camp, in Borkona area under Ampati Police Station jurisdiction.

The arrested persons have been identified as Mostafa Sheikh (24), Meter Ali (32) and Nur Abdin (24), who hail from Assam.

The items that were recovered from their possession and subsequently confiscated were 11,000 methamphetamine tablets weighing 1.06 kilograms, three mobile phones, two motorcycles and a knife.

According to police, a case has been registered at Ampati Police Station, and an investigation into the matter is underway.