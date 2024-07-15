Vehicles carrying fruit & vegetable to get priority on Srinagar-Jammu highway

Srinagar, July 15: The J&K administration on Monday said adequate priority will be given to vehicles carrying fruits and vegetables Srinagar-Jammu highway. “Agriculture and horticulture sectors are critically important for the economy of J& K and the administration is fully committed to facilitate the growers and extend every possible assistance in marketing the produce.

National highway-44 (Srinagar-Jammu highway) being the lifeline of J&K, has an important role to play in this regard,” an official statement of the Divisional Commissioner (Kashmir) said. It said that the use of this highway by different users is largely governed by the advisory issued by the Traffic Police, which tries to accommodate every stakeholder.

“It has been reported that in view of the ongoing SANJY-2024, onset of fresh fruit season, convoy movement and the condition of NH-44, sufficient timeslot is not getting allotted to this very important sector and as a result, downside movement of trucks carrying perishable goods is being hampered due to which the fruit growers/traders are facing inconvenience,” the statement said.

It said that in order to alleviate the concerns of the fruit growers, the administration has decided to take steps that include that the vehicles carrying fruits and vegetables will be given adequate priority. “Traffic Police should identify a stretch of about 02 kms on NH- 44, between Levdoora to Navyug Tunnel, which should be dedicated for parking of fruit/vegetable laden vehicles so that their movement could be facilitated on priority,” the statement added.

Other HMVs, waiting to be released for their onward movement towards Jammu, should be allowed to get parked only after Levdoora and Fruit/vegetable growers are requested to load and timely park their vehicles (every morning before 09:00 a.m.) at the designated place so that traffic police could easily identify the vehicles and release them once SANJY related daily movement is over.

“Department of Agriculture Production is requested to frame and issue instructions to all the fruit/vegetable growers to prominently display a uniquely identifiable marker (hoarding/banner mentioning the item and the source of origin), so that fruit/vegetable laden vehicles are distinguished and their movement is accordingly facilitated,” the statement added.

It said that trucks carrying perishable goods would also be facilitated through the Jawahar Tunnel or Mughal Road if they desired so. “The following type of vehicles while returning to Jammu will only use Mughal Road between 06:00 am to 06:00 pm. All Tankers of Petrol, Diesel, LPG Bulk Gas, All trucks carrying empty LPG Cylinders, All empty vehicles of FCI and any other loaded / empty vehicle upto 10-tyre,” it said. It said that the advisory will remain in force till the culmination of SANJY-2024.

IANS