Tuesday, July 16, 2024
spot_img
NATIONAL

3 held for waving Palestinian flag

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

New Delhi, July 15: Muharram processions were taken out by the Shia community across the country on Monday to mark the eighth day of mourning of the death of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, with Srinagar observing the day for a second consecutive year and Bihar’s Nawada seeing the waving of Palestinian flags, leading to the arrest of three.
The Muharram procession was banned after the eruption of militancy in Kashmir as authorities were apprehensive that separatists might misuse the large gathering for ulterior motives.
The procession began from Guru Bazar locality in the city early Monday and passed through the designated route via Jehangir Chowk and Maulana Azad Road before culminating at Dalgate.
Thousands of mourners assembled at Guru Bazar at 5.30 am as the authorities had granted a limited time for the procession so that normal life does not get affected.
In Nawada, police arrested three people for allegedly waving a Palestinian flag during a procession on Sunday ahead of Muharram. Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Pakribarawan, Mahesh Choudhary told PTI that a probe had been launched into the incident which took place in the district’s Dhamaul area. (PTI)

Previous article
SC issues notices on NTA’s pleas seeking transfer of cases
Next article
‘Centre mulling restriction of govt schemes on couples with over 2 kids’
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

Ukrainian startups create low-cost robots to fight Russia

Ukraine, July 15: Struggling with manpower shortages, overwhelming odds and uneven international assistance, Ukraine hopes to find a...
NATIONAL

National Nuggets

Man stuck inside lift for 2 days, rescued Thiruvananthapuram, July 15: A 59-year-old man was stuck in a lift...
NATIONAL

‘Centre mulling restriction of govt schemes on couples with over 2 kids’

New Delhi, July 15: Rajasthan Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra on Monday spotlighted the impact of the burgeoning population...
NATIONAL

SC issues notices on NTA’s pleas seeking transfer of cases

New Delhi, July 15: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to private parties on a batch of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Ukrainian startups create low-cost robots to fight Russia

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ukraine, July 15: Struggling with manpower shortages, overwhelming odds...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Man stuck inside lift for 2 days, rescued Thiruvananthapuram, July...

‘Centre mulling restriction of govt schemes on couples with over 2 kids’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 15: Rajasthan Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra...
Load more

Popular news

Ukrainian startups create low-cost robots to fight Russia

INTERNATIONAL 0
Ukraine, July 15: Struggling with manpower shortages, overwhelming odds...

National Nuggets

NATIONAL 0
Man stuck inside lift for 2 days, rescued Thiruvananthapuram, July...

‘Centre mulling restriction of govt schemes on couples with over 2 kids’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 15: Rajasthan Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img