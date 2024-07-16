3 held for waving Palestinian flag

New Delhi, July 15: Muharram processions were taken out by the Shia community across the country on Monday to mark the eighth day of mourning of the death of Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, with Srinagar observing the day for a second consecutive year and Bihar’s Nawada seeing the waving of Palestinian flags, leading to the arrest of three.

The Muharram procession was banned after the eruption of militancy in Kashmir as authorities were apprehensive that separatists might misuse the large gathering for ulterior motives.

The procession began from Guru Bazar locality in the city early Monday and passed through the designated route via Jehangir Chowk and Maulana Azad Road before culminating at Dalgate.

Thousands of mourners assembled at Guru Bazar at 5.30 am as the authorities had granted a limited time for the procession so that normal life does not get affected.

In Nawada, police arrested three people for allegedly waving a Palestinian flag during a procession on Sunday ahead of Muharram. Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Pakribarawan, Mahesh Choudhary told PTI that a probe had been launched into the incident which took place in the district’s Dhamaul area. (PTI)