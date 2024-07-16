Tuesday, July 16, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Adani Green’s innovative projects advancing India’s zero-emissions goals: US envoy Garcetti

Ahmedabad, July 16: The United States’ Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, on Tuesday, said the visit to Adani Group’s Khavda Renewal Energy Facility in Gujarat was a learning experience on how the company is helping India advance towards its zero-emissions goals.

The Adani Group is developing the world’s largest renewable energy project of 30,000 MW on barren land at Khavda in Kutch, Gujarat. Built across 538 sq km, it is five times the size of Paris and almost as large as Mumbai city.

“Inspired by my visit to the Khavda Renewal Energy Facility in Gujarat, where I learned about @AdaniGreen’s innovative projects advancing India’s zero-emissions goals,” Garcetti posted on X social media platform.

He said that sustainable energy is a cornerstone of environmental stewardship. “Our bilateral partnership is key to shaping the solutions for a cleaner and greener future for the region and the world,” Garcetti noted.

commissioning of the first 2 GW at the world’s largest renewable energy plant in Khavda within 12 months of breaking ground has set a record. Given renewable energy’s growth potential, Adani Green Energy has revised its FY 2029-30 target from 45 GW to 50 GW. In FY24, the company added 2.8 GW, 15 per cent of India’s total renewable capacity addition. IANS

