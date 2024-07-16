Tuesday, July 16, 2024
spot_img
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shraddha Kapoor shares new poster of ‘Stree 2’ featuring Stree’s braid

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 16: Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is eagerly awaiting the release of her upcoming horror-comedy movie ‘Stree 2’, shared a new poster of the film on Tuesday.

 

The poster features a hand holding a braid in a firm grip, a significant element in the film’s narrative.

 

In the first part of the film, which was released in 2018, Shraddha’s character dropped hints about her identity by using the braid of the Stree (the ghost) on herself, intriguing viewers and leaving them wondering if she was a ghost.

 

The actress also shared that the trailer of the film will be released in two days.

 

Shraddha wrote in the caption, “Ek badi suchna – O Stree aa rahi hai in just 2 din. #Stree2 Trailer in 2 days! The legend returns this Independence Day, August 15, 2024.”

 

“Aatank jab Chanderi par chhaya, tab sabko ek hi nara yaad aaya, O Stree Raksha Karna!”

 

‘Stree’, which was directed by debutant Amar Kaushik, also starred Rajkummar Rao, Flora Saini, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee.

 

The plot is based on the urban legend Nale Ba (“Come Tomorrow”) of Karnataka.

 

Rajkummar, who played a tailor in ‘Stree’, learned to sew as part of the preparation for his role.

 

‘Stree’ is considered one of the best horror-comedy films in Hindi cinema and laid the foundation for a supernatural universe.

 

Other films in this universe include ‘Roohi’, ‘Bhediya’, and ‘Munjya’.

 

The universe is set to expand further with ‘Stree 2’.

 

The film’s release was changed to August 15 after the makers of the upcoming box-office hit ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ decided to move its release to December 6. (IANS)

Previous article
Robert Downey Jr auditioned for Doctor Doom before Iron Man
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Centre clears appointment of two new judges in SC

New Delhi, July 16: Acting swiftly on the recommendations made by the Supreme Court Collegium, the Centre on...
NATIONAL

Adani Green’s innovative projects advancing India’s zero-emissions goals: US envoy Garcetti

Ahmedabad, July 16: The United States' Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, on Tuesday, said the visit to Adani...
Business

Hardeep Puri hails ONGC’s highest-ever share surge

New Delhi, July 16: Union Minister for Petroleum and Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, on Tuesday hailed the new...
NATIONAL

‘We will avenge death of our soldiers’: L-G Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, July 16: Jammu & Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Tuesday, strongly condemned the attack on security...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Centre clears appointment of two new judges in SC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 16: Acting swiftly on the recommendations...

Adani Green’s innovative projects advancing India’s zero-emissions goals: US envoy Garcetti

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, July 16: The United States' Ambassador to India,...

Hardeep Puri hails ONGC’s highest-ever share surge

Business 0
New Delhi, July 16: Union Minister for Petroleum and...
Load more

Popular news

Centre clears appointment of two new judges in SC

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 16: Acting swiftly on the recommendations...

Adani Green’s innovative projects advancing India’s zero-emissions goals: US envoy Garcetti

NATIONAL 0
Ahmedabad, July 16: The United States' Ambassador to India,...

Hardeep Puri hails ONGC’s highest-ever share surge

Business 0
New Delhi, July 16: Union Minister for Petroleum and...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img