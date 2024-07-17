Decision to contest bypolls alone based on grassroots workers’ suggestions: Assam Cong

Guwahati, July 17: Assam Congress president Bhupen Kumar Borah has clarified that the party’s decision to contest the by-elections alone in five Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) was based on the suggestions of the party’s grassroots workers.

Speaking to mediapersons, Borah, in an oblique reference to Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi’s “threat” to withdraw support to the Congress if the latter went solo in the bypolls, said he was under compulsion to listen to suggestions made by Congress’ grassroots workers even as the political affairs committee of the grand old party would take the final call.

It may be mentioned that the decision to go it alone in the by-elections was taken during a meeting held here on Tuesday where party members from the five seats – Behali, Samaguri, Dholai, Bongaigaon and Sidli – where the bypolls are slated to be held later this year, attended.

It may be mentioned that the five Assembly seats fell vacant after the incumbent MLAs (one from Congress and four from the ruling alliance) were elected to the Lok Sabha in the recently-conducted Lok Sabha elections. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates for the byelections in Assam.

“Our party members from the district, block and booth levels have suggested during the meeting that we should contest the bypolls on our own. In the 2021 Assembly polls, we had left the Sidli constituency for Bodo People’s Front (BPF), who was our alliance partner before the polls but later snapped ties. The Behali seat was left for the CPI(ML) to contest in 2021,” Borah said.

“However, the feedback we get from the party workers there is that the Congress can fare better in these seats going solo in the bypolls,” the Assam PCC chief said.

Borah, however, maintained that the political affairs committee of the party would take the final decision in regard to contesting the bypolls.

It may be noted that Akhil Gogoi, the chief of Raijor Dal, one of the constituents of the 15-party Congress-led United Opposition Forum, Assam, had on Tuesday, slammed the state Congress for its decision to contest the bypolls alone without consulting other members of the Opposition alliance.

“The reason behind Congress’ good show in this year’s Lok Sabha elections in Assam is the united stand of the Opposition forum. However, such a unilateral decision to contest the bypolls alone was uncalled for. If the Congress decides to go ahead and take such a stance, we will be compelled to withdraw support to the party in the coming polls,” Gogoi said.