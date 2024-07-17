Wednesday, July 17, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

People of Mawlai Mawroh want to remain in Mawlai constituency

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, July 17: The Dorbar Shnong of Mawlai Mawroh on Wednesday unanimously resolved that they would like to remain with Mawlai constituency.
Majority of the residents of the locality during the emergent meeting of the Dorbar Shnong have expressed that they would not like to be attached with Jaiaw constituency as per the recommendations of the delimitation committee which recently submitted its report to the KHADC Executive Committee.
While speaking to reporters after the meeting, Mawlai Mawroh Rangbah Shnong, Harbor Lyngdoh Nongpyiur said that they were against the proposal to align the locality with Jaiaw since they wanted to remain with Mawlai constituency.
According to him, the proposal to attach the locality with another constituency is not acceptable at all.
“It would be better to divide or split Mawlai into two constituencies if there is need,” Nongpyiur.
He further said that the Dorbar Shnong has decided to submit a petition to the Chairman of the Select Comitttee, Pynshngain N. Syiem to express their opposition to the proposal to detach the locality from Mawlai constituency.
Earlier, NPP MDC from Mawlai Teibor Pathaw had voiced strong opposition to the delimitation committee’s recommendation to detach Mawlai Mawroh from the Mawlai constituency and attach it to Jaiaw constituency.

