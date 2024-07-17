Wednesday, July 17, 2024
NATIONALNews Alert

Gambhir discusses squad for Sri Lanka tour with national selection committee: Report

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

New Delhi, July 17: The national selection committee and Gautam Gambhir held an hour-long virtual introductory meeting to lay down the vision the newly appointed head coach had for Team India, according to the reports.

The squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka was the topic of discussion in the meeting which included members of Ajit Agarkar’s selection committee, Gambhir, and BCCI secretary Jay Shah, according to a Cricbuzz report.

With senior players in the likes of Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah expected to be rested, opportunities for players like Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul, who did not make the squad for the T20 World Cup arises.

It was also reported that although captain Rohit Sharma is expected to miss the series, there is indication that he may make himself available for the series. With vice-captain Hardik Pandya not available for selection in the ODI series KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav may be chosen to lead the side in the series.

There is concern surrounding Pandya’s bid for captaincy due to his injury history. The meeting also saw Gambhir, who attended the meeting from his home in New Delhi, lay down the basic idea of the type of players he wants in the squad with commitment being one of the most important factors, the report further said.

The India vs Sri Lanka white ball series begins on July 27 with Three One Day Internationals and three T20 International to take place.

IANS

