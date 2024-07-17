Wednesday, July 17, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

India’s domestic air traffic clocks 6 pc growth in June

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 17: India’s domestic air passenger traffic rose by 5.8 per cent to 1.32 crore in June this year from 1.24 crore in the same month last year, according to the latest data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

 

Low-cost airline IndiGo flew 80.86 lakh passengers during the month to register a market share of 60.5 per cent, followed by Tata Group’s Air India with 17.47 lakh flyers accounting for 13.1 per cent share of the market pie.

 

Vistara, a 51:49 per cent joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, was ranked third with 12.84 lakh passengers and a market share of 9.6 per cent during the month. The third Tata Group airline IX Connect (erstwhile AirAsia India) carried 7.70 lakh passengers in June to clock a market share of 5.8 per cent.

 

The three Tata Group airlines cumulatively clocked a 28.5 per cent market share.

 

Ajay Singh-led SpiceJet carried 7.02 lakh passengers during the month while Akasa Air, which was launched two years ago, flew 5.9 lakh passengers during the month with a 4.4 per cent market share.

 

The data also show that Akasa Air led its competitors with the highest on-time performance (OTP) — 79.5 per cent — at Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad airports during June 2024, while SpiceJet recorded the lowest OTP at 46.1 per cent among the major airlines. (IANS)

Previous article
Calcutta HC interim order bars any derogatory comment against West Bengal Governor
Next article
SC to hear on Thursday pleas seeking cancellation of NEET-UG exam
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Study shows spinal muscular atrophy may raise risk of liver damage

Shillong, July 17: People living with the neurodegenerative condition Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) could be at a higher...
Politics

Kerala CPI in dilemma over Wayanad contestant against Priyanka Gandhi

Shillong, July 17: The Kerala unit of the CPI has not been able to decide on the candidate...
INTERNATIONAL

Ukraine’s entry into NATO a delayed declaration of war: Russian official

Shillong, July 17: A senior Russian official said that Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)...
News Alert

Trinamool leaders defy HC order, continue with jibes at Bengal Governor

Shillong, July 17: Despite the Calcutta High Court ordering an interim stay on any kind of derogatory comments...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Study shows spinal muscular atrophy may raise risk of liver damage

Health 0
Shillong, July 17: People living with the neurodegenerative condition...

Kerala CPI in dilemma over Wayanad contestant against Priyanka Gandhi

Politics 0
Shillong, July 17: The Kerala unit of the CPI...

Ukraine’s entry into NATO a delayed declaration of war: Russian official

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 17: A senior Russian official said that...
Load more

Popular news

Study shows spinal muscular atrophy may raise risk of liver damage

Health 0
Shillong, July 17: People living with the neurodegenerative condition...

Kerala CPI in dilemma over Wayanad contestant against Priyanka Gandhi

Politics 0
Shillong, July 17: The Kerala unit of the CPI...

Ukraine’s entry into NATO a delayed declaration of war: Russian official

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 17: A senior Russian official said that...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img