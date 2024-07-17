Wednesday, July 17, 2024
spot_img
News Alert

SC to hear on Thursday pleas seeking cancellation of NEET-UG exam

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 17: The Supreme Court is slated to hear on Thursday a batch of pleas alleging irregularities in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2024 examination and seeking its cancellation.

 

As per the cause list published on the website of the apex court, a bench presided over by CJI D.Y. Chandrachud will resume hearing the matter on July 18.

 

In the previous hearing, the Bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, decided to adjourn the hearing on the joint request of the parties, noting that the CBI has put on record the status report in relation to paper leak allegations.

 

In its affidavit, the Centre told the top court that the data analysis conducted by IIT-Madras shows that there was neither any indication of mass malpractice nor a localised set of candidates being benefitted, leading to abnormal scores in NEET-UG examination held on May 5 this year.

 

“There is an overall increase in the marks obtained by students, specifically in the range of 550 to 720. This increase is seen across the cities and centres. This is attributed to a 25 per cent reduction in the syllabus,” said the Centre, adding that candidates obtaining such high marks were spread across multiple cities and multiple centres, indicating very “less likelihood of malpractice”.

 

After a comprehensive data analysis using parameters like marks distribution, city-wise and centre-wise rank distribution and candidates spread over a range, experts of IIT-Madras opined “no abnormality”, the affidavit said.

 

Earlier, the SC had directed the NTA to make full disclosure regarding the nature of the paper leak, the places where leaks took place, and the lag of time between the occurrence of the leak and the conduct of examination.

 

It also asked the CBI to file a status report indicating the status of the investigation and the material collected during the course of the probe. (IANS)

Previous article
India’s domestic air traffic clocks 6 pc growth in June
Next article
Trinamool leaders defy HC order, continue with jibes at Bengal Governor
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

Health

Study shows spinal muscular atrophy may raise risk of liver damage

Shillong, July 17: People living with the neurodegenerative condition Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) could be at a higher...
Politics

Kerala CPI in dilemma over Wayanad contestant against Priyanka Gandhi

Shillong, July 17: The Kerala unit of the CPI has not been able to decide on the candidate...
INTERNATIONAL

Ukraine’s entry into NATO a delayed declaration of war: Russian official

Shillong, July 17: A senior Russian official said that Ukraine's accession to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)...
News Alert

Trinamool leaders defy HC order, continue with jibes at Bengal Governor

Shillong, July 17: Despite the Calcutta High Court ordering an interim stay on any kind of derogatory comments...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Study shows spinal muscular atrophy may raise risk of liver damage

Health 0
Shillong, July 17: People living with the neurodegenerative condition...

Kerala CPI in dilemma over Wayanad contestant against Priyanka Gandhi

Politics 0
Shillong, July 17: The Kerala unit of the CPI...

Ukraine’s entry into NATO a delayed declaration of war: Russian official

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 17: A senior Russian official said that...
Load more

Popular news

Study shows spinal muscular atrophy may raise risk of liver damage

Health 0
Shillong, July 17: People living with the neurodegenerative condition...

Kerala CPI in dilemma over Wayanad contestant against Priyanka Gandhi

Politics 0
Shillong, July 17: The Kerala unit of the CPI...

Ukraine’s entry into NATO a delayed declaration of war: Russian official

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, July 17: A senior Russian official said that...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img