Migrant workers leave Meghalaya in hordes as pressure groups mount vigil

Shillong, July 17: Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar informed that a meeting of Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma with the leaders of the various pressure groups was on the card to remove the confusion around the issue of the work permit system.

Talking to reporters here on Wednesday, Dhar said that he was unofficially informed that the pressure groups leaders have sought an appointment with the CM.

“We are ready to address the various concerns which have been expressed by the various pressure groups. I am hopeful that the meeting of the CM with the pressure leaders will put an end to the current stalemate,” Dhar said.

Admitting that there could be lapses on the part of the Labour department, he however said that if there was a problem it couldn’t be solve on the road and it needed be deliberated across the table for finding a solution.

He urged the pressure groups leaders to restrain since the State needs the migrant workers to do the work which the local labourers cannot do.

“Let us work together for the betterment and overall development of the State,” Deputy Chief Minister said.

Replying to a question, he said that the ongoing eviction drive to check the work permit will definitely have a negative impact as many of the migrant workers would leave the State.

Dhar said that this kind of development will definitely have an impact on both government and private projects.

It may be mention that a large number of migrant workers have reportedly left the state in view of the document checking drive carried out by the KSU and other pressure groups.

Though the exact number of workers who have left the state for their hometowns could not be ascertained, officials fear that the number is significant enough to affect the ongoing road projects being implemented across the state.

A senior official of the National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) had told The Shillong Times that the work on some of their projects will be affected as the migrant labourer have left the state.

According to the official, there are hardly any labourers from outside who want to come and work in Meghalaya.