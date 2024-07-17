Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Protesters in Jammu demand ‘Operation all-out’ against terrorists

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, July 17: In the aftermath of the killings of five security personnel by terrorists in Doda District, demonstrations were held at many places in Jammu and Kashmir wherein protesters demanded ‘Operation all-out’ against the ultras.

 

Led by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal chief, Rakesh Kumar, the activists rallied against the killings and Pakistan’s support to militancy in Jammu region. Protesters burned effigies and chanted slogans condemning Pakistan.

 

“We strongly condemn this cowardly act. The government must launch ‘Operation All-Out’ to eliminate foreign mercenaries targeting Army personnel and civilians”, Kumar told reporters here.

 

In Samba and Rajouri districts, the Congress and Youth Congress units staged anti-Pakistan protests urging the government to initiate decisive anti-militancy operations and restore confidence among the local population.

 

They also demanded assurances for the safety of minorities in the Valley.

 

In Doda and Bhaderwah, traders and civil society members also held similar protests, burning effigies of Pakistan and calling for ‘Operation All-Out’ against terrorists. (IANS)

