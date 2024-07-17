Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Why Elon Musk is shifting X and SpaceX headquarters from California

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, July 17: Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday said he will move the headquarters of its aerospace company as well as social media platform X from the US state of California.

 

Musk’s decision came after California Governor Gavin Newsom signed a new law that prevents schools from requiring employees to notify parents if students want to use names or pronouns other than what’s on their birth certificates.

 

“This is the final straw. Because of this law and the many others that preceded it, attacking both families and companies,” the tech billionaire posted.

 

“SpaceX will now move its HQ from Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, Texas,” Musk added.

 

He further said that he did make it clear to Governor Newsom about a year ago that “laws of this nature would force families and companies to leave California to protect their children”.

 

“Authorities keep saying it will get better, but it doesn’t. Last week was the worst experience ever. Crime is allowed to run rampant in California,” the Tesla CEO lamented.

 

Musk has already shifted Tesla headquarters from California to Texas.

 

An X user posted: “Congratulations on making this choice. The beautiful thing about a republic of 50 states is that if one state becomes tyrannical, we have the choice as Americans to leave and go somewhere that better reflects our values”.

 

The SpaceX headquarters will be moved out of Hawthorne, California, to Starbase, a SpaceX complex and launch site near Brownsville, Texas.

 

X social media platform will also move its headquarters from San Francisco, California to Austin, Texas.

 

“Have had enough of dodging gangs of violent drug addicts just to get in and out of the building,” said Musk. (IANS)

Previous article
Indian exports remain resilient in Q1 FY25, core goods show positive growth
