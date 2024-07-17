Wednesday, July 17, 2024
Business

Indian exports remain resilient in Q1 FY25, core goods show positive growth

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Shillong, July 17: Indian exports remained resilient in the first quarter of current fiscal (FY25), as core export goods such as drugs and pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, organic and inorganic chemicals and readymade garments exhibited positive growth, a report showed on Wednesday.

 

In the labour-intensive exports category, growth in carpets, handloom products, man-made products, plastic and linoleum and readymade garments was positive, but slower than the previous month, according to a Crisil report.

 

Other categories such as handmade carpets, and jute manufacturing, including floor covering, leather and leather products recorded contraction.

 

Petroleum exports fell 18.3 per cent on-year and 18.5 per cent on-month in June.

 

While oil exports fell, oil imports were positive to meet domestic demand at a time when local refineries are operating above their capacity.

 

Oil imports rose 19.6 per cent in June compared with 28 per cent in May.

 

Among imports, fruits and vegetables, non-ferrous metals, project goods, textiles, yarn fabric made-up articles and wood and wood products saw an increase in growth compared with the previous month. (IANS)

Previous article
Tech company OnePlus unveils first 5G metal unibody smartphone & more
Next article
Why Elon Musk is shifting X and SpaceX headquarters from California
About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

