Thursday, July 18, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Indians in Bangladesh advised to avoid travel amid violent student protests

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Dhaka, July 18:The Indian Embassy in Bangladesh on Thursday issued an advisory urging Indian students and nationals residing in the country to restrict their outdoor movements in the wake of ongoing massive student protests throughout the country, which has resulted in at least six deaths so far.

“In view of the ongoing situation in Bangladesh, the Indian community members and the Indian students residing in Bangladesh are advised to avoid travel and minimise their movement outside their living premises,” the advisory stated.

The advisory has also issued a 24-hour emergency helpline number and urged Indian nationals to reach out to the High Commission in Dhaka and Assistant High Commissions for any need or assistance as most of the country observed a complete shutdown on Thursday. Student demonstrations in Bangladesh have taken a violent turn as anti-quota protesters clashed with members of the ruling Awami League party’s student wing across the country, local media reported.

Reports cited that as many as six people, including a child, have been killed in the clashes between the protestors and the security officials in Dhaka’s Shonir Akhra area. Incidents of fires and vandalism have been reported, with protestors setting off tyres, wooden logs, motorcycles and toll plaza booths ablaze across the country. Outraged by the high unemployment rate in the country, students in Bangladesh are demanding the quashing of the 30 per cent reservation quota for the families of veterans of the 1971 Independence War.

The quota system in government jobs was scrapped in 2018 after a major student movement but was reinstated by a court in June. On Wednesday, during an address to the nation, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina asserted that there is an opportunity to resolve the issue through a legal process as the government has already appealed to the apex court against the court’s verdict, and a hearing date has been fixed in the Appellate Division.

“It is a matter of sorrow that some vested quarters started making different kinds of statements and engaged in terrorist activities to gain their ambitious intentions centring on this movement. As the matter has been brought before the top court, I call upon all to keep patience,” said the Bangladesh PM. –IANS sd/as

Previous article
India ascent from ‘Fragile 5’ to fastest-growing economy has lessons for developing world: NITI Aayog VC
Next article
Two terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Kupwara
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Two terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Kupwara

Srinagar, July 18: Two terrorists were killed on Thursday when the security forces foiled an infiltration bid on...
Economy

India ascent from ‘Fragile 5’ to fastest-growing economy has lessons for developing world: NITI Aayog VC

United Nations, July 18: India’s ascent from the "Fragile Five" to the fastest-growing major economy has lessons for...
NATIONAL

Seven-day shutdown for B’luru mall for insulting farmer, says K’taka Minister in Assembly

Bengaluru, July 18:  The Karnataka government on Thursday announced in the Assembly that the mall in Bengaluru where...
NATIONAL

77 pc Indian startups now invest in AI, small cities brimming with tech skill pool

Mumbai, July 18: More than 77 per cent of Indian startups now invest in advanced technologies such as...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Two terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Kupwara

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, July 18: Two terrorists were killed on Thursday...

India ascent from ‘Fragile 5’ to fastest-growing economy has lessons for developing world: NITI Aayog VC

Economy 0
United Nations, July 18: India’s ascent from the "Fragile...

Seven-day shutdown for B’luru mall for insulting farmer, says K’taka Minister in Assembly

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, July 18:  The Karnataka government on Thursday announced...
Load more

Popular news

Two terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Kupwara

NATIONAL 0
Srinagar, July 18: Two terrorists were killed on Thursday...

India ascent from ‘Fragile 5’ to fastest-growing economy has lessons for developing world: NITI Aayog VC

Economy 0
United Nations, July 18: India’s ascent from the "Fragile...

Seven-day shutdown for B’luru mall for insulting farmer, says K’taka Minister in Assembly

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, July 18:  The Karnataka government on Thursday announced...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img