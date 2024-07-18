Thursday, July 18, 2024
spot_img
NATIONALNews Alert

Two terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled in J&K’s Kupwara

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Srinagar, July 18: Two terrorists were killed on Thursday when the security forces foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Officials said their bodies were yet to be retrieved.

The encounter broke out when the security forces challenged a group of infiltrating terrorists on the LoC in the sector. Officials said that troops of 6 Rashtriya Rifles and J&amp;K Police had received intelligence inputs about the movement of terrorists along the LoC.

“The infiltrating terrorists were challenged by the security forces triggering an encounter during which two terrorists are likely to have been killed although their bodies are still to be retrieved. The operation against the terrorists is still going on in the area,” officials said. More details were awaited.

In another encounter between the terrorists and the security forces in the Doda district earlier in the day, two soldiers were injured. The encounter was going on in the Kastigarh area of the district. On July 14, three heavily armed terrorists were killed along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara district when the Army foiled an infiltration bid by the terrorists. It must be recalled that five security personnel, including four soldiers and a local policeman, were killed by the terrorists in an ambush in the Bhata Dessa area of the same district on July 16.

IANS

Previous article
Indians in Bangladesh advised to avoid travel amid violent student protests
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Indians in Bangladesh advised to avoid travel amid violent student protests

Dhaka, July 18:The Indian Embassy in Bangladesh on Thursday issued an advisory urging Indian students and nationals residing...
Economy

India ascent from ‘Fragile 5’ to fastest-growing economy has lessons for developing world: NITI Aayog VC

United Nations, July 18: India’s ascent from the "Fragile Five" to the fastest-growing major economy has lessons for...
NATIONAL

Seven-day shutdown for B’luru mall for insulting farmer, says K’taka Minister in Assembly

Bengaluru, July 18:  The Karnataka government on Thursday announced in the Assembly that the mall in Bengaluru where...
NATIONAL

77 pc Indian startups now invest in AI, small cities brimming with tech skill pool

Mumbai, July 18: More than 77 per cent of Indian startups now invest in advanced technologies such as...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Indians in Bangladesh advised to avoid travel amid violent student protests

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, July 18:The Indian Embassy in Bangladesh on Thursday...

India ascent from ‘Fragile 5’ to fastest-growing economy has lessons for developing world: NITI Aayog VC

Economy 0
United Nations, July 18: India’s ascent from the "Fragile...

Seven-day shutdown for B’luru mall for insulting farmer, says K’taka Minister in Assembly

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, July 18:  The Karnataka government on Thursday announced...
Load more

Popular news

Indians in Bangladesh advised to avoid travel amid violent student protests

NATIONAL 0
Dhaka, July 18:The Indian Embassy in Bangladesh on Thursday...

India ascent from ‘Fragile 5’ to fastest-growing economy has lessons for developing world: NITI Aayog VC

Economy 0
United Nations, July 18: India’s ascent from the "Fragile...

Seven-day shutdown for B’luru mall for insulting farmer, says K’taka Minister in Assembly

NATIONAL 0
Bengaluru, July 18:  The Karnataka government on Thursday announced...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img