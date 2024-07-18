Friday, July 19, 2024
Meghalaya govt in constant touch with Indian High Commission over students safety in Bangladesh

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, July 18 : Following the nationwide protests in Bangladesh and reported clashes between students and government forces, the Government of Meghalaya is in constant touch with the Bangladesh High Commission and the Indian High Commission, Land Port Authority, Dawki and Exporters Association and has taken up all possible measures for the safety of  Indian students staying in that country.

So far 161 students from India (of which 63 from Meghalaya, )95 from Nepal and 7 from Bhutan have entered through Dawki since the clashes, according to a Press release.

Hiwot Rymbai, Additional SP Jowai (+91 96157 16153) has been deputed as a Nodal Officer at the border along with Executive Officer, Land Port Authority Dawki,  Thomas (‎+91 84150 60802 ) as Assistant Nodal Officer. Helpline No. 1800 345 3644 has also been activated.

