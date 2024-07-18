Conrad Sangma invites KSU for discussion on Friday

Shillong, July 18: Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma has invited the KSU for a discussion at his office chamber on Friday at 12 noon.

KSU general secretary, Donald V. Thabah on Thursday informed said that they just received the letter from the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner.

The invitation of the CM to hold a meeting with the KSU members has come at the time when the student’s body has threatened to intensify its drive against the migrant labourers.

Earlier, on Wednesday, KSU president, Lambokstarwell Marngar has informed that over 2500 migrant workers, who allegedly failed to produce valid documents, were detected and pushed back by the student’s union during the drive to check the documents in various construction sites across Khasi-Jaintia region during the last 12 days.