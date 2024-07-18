Meghalaya Nuggets

ED attaches assets worth Rs 7.56 cr in CMJ varsity degree fraud case

SHILLONG, July 17: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Guwahati Zonal Office, has provisionally attached assets worth Rs 7.56 crore under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, in connection with a fraud case involving the issuance of fake degree certificates by M/s CMJ University, Shillong. The action is directed against Chandra Mohan Jha, his family members, and others. According to a press release from the ED, the attached assets include balances in bank accounts, fixed deposits, insurance policies, and a landed property. The investigation was initiated based on an FIR and charge sheet filed by the CID Meghalaya under various sections of the IPC, 1860, against M/s CMJ University, Chandra Mohan Jha, his family members (who were also trustees of M/s CMJ Foundation), and other individuals. They are accused of defrauding thousands of students by issuing fake degree certificates in exchange for money. The press release states that approximately 20,570 degrees were illegally issued by M/s CMJ University. The ED’s investigation revealed that funds received from selling these fake degrees were diverted through various bank accounts and mutual funds maintained by Jha’s family members. These funds were disguised as genuine transactions, with some being invested in fixed deposits and landed properties. The total proceeds of crime (POC) have been quantified at Rs 83.52 crore.

Dorbar Shnong Nongkhyriem turns 75, kicks off celebrations

SHILLONG, July 17: The Dorbar Shnong Nongkhyriem commenced its platinum jubilee celebrations with a grand function at the St. Xavier School basketball court here on Wednesday. The event was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, Nongthymmai MLA Charles Pyngrope, Syiem of Hima Mylliem Ainam Manik Syiem, Synjuk ki Nongsynshar Shnong Nongthymmai Pyllun president Bantylli L Narry, and Nongkhyriem Rangbah Shnong Bawan Khyriem, among others. Speaking on the occasion, Dhar highlighted the significant contributions of each community member in shaping the locality. He emphasized the importance of unity among residents, crediting it for the successful journey of the past 75 years. “The contributions of the founding members of the Dorbar Shnong cannot be forgotten. The journey of 75 years would not have been possible without unity among the residents,” Dhar stated, while acknowledging the crucial support of various Dorbar Shnongs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Local MLA Charles Pyngrope noted that the presence of Dorbar Shnongs had eased his responsibilities as an MLA. He praised their active participation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and assured his continued support for future initiatives of the Dorbar Shnong Nongkhyriem. The celebration was marked by the release of gas balloons and other guests, symbolising the kick-off of the 75th-year jubilee celebrations. The youth of the locality also performed the theme song for the platinum jubilee.

Sanskriti Yatra launched in city, to promote Indian classical dance

Shillong, July 17: The Shillong Chapter of the Society for Promotion of Indian Classical Music and Culture Amongst Youth (SPICMACAY) launched the Sanskriti Yatra, an initiative that aims to expose every child in Meghalaya to Indian Classical Dance and Music, Traditional Folk Arts, and the rich Cultural Heritage of India. According to a statement here, the event was launched in collaboration with the Meghalaya Governor Phagu Chauhan at Army Public School, Shillong. The number of attendees was more than 600, with General Commanding Officer, 101 Area, Sanjay Malik, as the chief guest. The inaugural programme featured a mesmerising performance by renowned Sattriya Dance Artist and Choreographer from Guwahati, Usha Rani Baishya. Padma Shri and noted Khasi traditional musician and folk artist, Silbi Passah, also performed with her troupe during the programme. It may be mentioned that the initiative will cover 50 government schools in Meghalaya over two months, bringing the essence of Indian culture among young students across the state.

Activist files complaint against PIO over ‘misleading’ RTI reply

TURA, July 17: Social activist from West Garo Hills, Flaming B Marak, has filed a complaint against the Public Information Officer (PIO) of the Meghalaya Mission Organic, Horticulture Department, in Shillong, for allegedly furnishing incorrect, misleading and false information as well as refusing to furnish correct information in the form of documents, to an RTI application filed earlier by him. In his complaint to the Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) in Shillong on Wednesday, Marak sought that penalties be imposed against the PIO and that disciplinary action be recommended against him.