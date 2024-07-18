Thursday, July 18, 2024
“Football turf in J N Stadium is worldclass’

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, July 18: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, speaking on hosting the Durand Cup in present law and order situation of the state, said, “The armed forces is organising it, so they will be there, and naturally all our security personnel also will be there and all the safety and security will be provided. The hospitality will also be provided to all the players coming from round the country and the world.”

The state wanted to host the prestigious tournament last year, but was not able to host because the JN stadium was not ready.

Answering if the stadium is ready to host it this year, Lieutenant General Sanjay Malik, General Officer Commanding 101Area, said, that the Football Federation of India is here in town and they will certify the turf by today evening.

Additionally, he mentioned, “The football turf is world class and people will be surprised seeing how the stadium has come up.”

