Thursday, July 18, 2024
NATIONAL

MP: Women strip at collector’s office over tribal youth’s custodial death

By: Agencies

GUNA, (MP) July 17: Women family members of the tribal youth, who died in police custody, on Wednesday stripped naked as a mark of protests outside the District Collector’s Office in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district.
The protest turned ugly when some women stripped their clothes at the collector’s office which prompted security personnel to disperse the protesters.The collector met the aggrieved family at his office and received a written complaint. However, when the police personnel asked the protesters to leave, the protesters resisted, which led to a clash. During the clash, at least two cops were injured.
At least 25 women have been booked for creating a ruckus at the collector’s office on Tuesday.
The victim, identified as Deva Parathi, died in police custody on Sunday after he was brutally beaten up by the police in custody. However, the police said Deva died of cardiac arrest.
The victim had complained about chest pain while being taken by the police for questioning, following which, he was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead on arrival.Police had arrested Deva along with one of his relatives, Gangaram, on alleged theft charges. The family members had demanded that an FIR should be registered against the local police. (IANS)

