National Nuggets

Woman talking over phone on terrace falls to death

NAGPUR, July 17: An 18-year-old woman died after falling off the terrace of her residence while talking over phone in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Wednesday, police said.The victim, Mansi Abedwar, lived in a rented house.Around 2 pm, she started talking to her friend over the phone on the terrace. During the call, she sat on the parapet wall of the ground-floor structure with her legs dangling in the air. But she lost balance and fell to the ground, a police official said.Her mother and brother, who were inside the house at that time, rushed out upon hearing her cries. They found Mansi bleeding profusely, he said.The family members and neighbours rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead. The police have registered a case of accidental death. (PTI)

18-month-old boy dies in street dog attack

HYDERABAD, July 17: An 18-month-old boy died, while another boy suffered injuries when street dogs attacked them in separate incidents in Telangana, police said on Wednesday.The boy died after allegedly being mauled by a pack of stray dogs at Jawahar Nagar in Hyderabad when he came out of his house Tuesday night.A dog dragged him to some distance and later some strays bit him resulting in injuries, they said.The boy was initially rushed to a private hospital and from there referred to a state-run hospital where he died last night, a police official said. The grief-stricken mother of the boy told mediapersons that she had gone out from home to get medicines. The boy, who was playing inside, came out of the house when the pack of dogs attacked him. (PTI)

Elderly man, wife shot dead by nephew

LUCKNOW, July 17: An elderly man and his wife were shot dead by their minor nephew here following an argument, police said on Wednesday.The couple’s son was also injured in the incident that occurred in the Takrokhi area on Tuesday night, they said.“Rajendra Singh (62) and his wife Saroj (56) were shot dead by his minor nephew after an argument on Tuesday night. The couple’s son was injured in the incident,” the police said. Singh had an argument with his sister, the mother of the accused, around 10 pm on Tuesday. Angered by this, the minor shot Singh, his wife and son. The three were taken to the hospital, where doctors declared Singh and his wife dead. Their son is undergoing treatment and his condition is stated to be stable. Police said teams have been formed to trace the minor who is on the run. (PTI)

