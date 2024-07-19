NGOs can’t check documents of labourers: Conrad

Shillong, July 19: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today reiterated that the NGOs cannot check documents of labourers working in the state even as he added that cases have been registered against such groups and individuals for resorting to checking documents of immigrant labourers.

The Chief Minister also said that the Government of Meghalaya was in touch with Indian embassy in Dhaka to ensure the safety and evacuation of Meghalaya residents who are stranded in Bangladesh.

Meghalaya Cabinet today approved setting up of a 300 crore Pepsi plant in Mendipathar in the state.

The Government as per the industrial policy will also give several benefits to the Varun Beverages which will setup the plant. The plant will employ around 500 individuals