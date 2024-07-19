Friday, July 19, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

NGOs can’t check documents of labourers: Conrad

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 19: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today reiterated that the NGOs cannot check documents of labourers working in the state even as he added that  cases have been registered against such groups and individuals for resorting to checking documents of immigrant labourers.
The Chief Minister also  said that the Government of Meghalaya was in touch with Indian embassy in Dhaka to ensure the safety and evacuation of Meghalaya residents who are stranded in Bangladesh.
Meghalaya Cabinet today approved setting up of a 300 crore Pepsi plant in Mendipathar in the state.

The Government as per the industrial policy will also give several benefits to the Varun Beverages which will setup the plant. The plant will employ around 500 individuals

Previous article
Uttarakhand HC grants protection to inter-faith live-in couple; what it means
Next article
3rd Sohra International Half Marathon on September 21
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

INTERNATIONAL

3rd Sohra International Half Marathon on September 21

  Shillong, July 19: The third edition of the Sohra International Half Marathon 2024 will take place on September...
Health

Study shows how obesity affects brain and leads to low sperm count

Shillong, July 19: Obesity causes chronic changes in the brain, leading to lower sperm count, according to a...
Politics

Congress to launch Maha poll campaign on August 20; aims to oust Mahayuti govt

Shillong, July 19: Setting its target for uprooting the ruling Mahayuti government, the Congress will kickstart its Assembly...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Pankaj Tripathi draws comparison between him, Kaleen bhaiya: Both are soft-spoken

Shillong, July 19: Acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi has drawn comparisons between himself and his iconic portrayal of "Kaleen...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

3rd Sohra International Half Marathon on September 21

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Shillong, July 19: The third edition of the Sohra...

Study shows how obesity affects brain and leads to low sperm count

Health 0
Shillong, July 19: Obesity causes chronic changes in the...

Congress to launch Maha poll campaign on August 20; aims to oust Mahayuti govt

Politics 0
Shillong, July 19: Setting its target for uprooting the...
Load more

Popular news

3rd Sohra International Half Marathon on September 21

INTERNATIONAL 0
  Shillong, July 19: The third edition of the Sohra...

Study shows how obesity affects brain and leads to low sperm count

Health 0
Shillong, July 19: Obesity causes chronic changes in the...

Congress to launch Maha poll campaign on August 20; aims to oust Mahayuti govt

Politics 0
Shillong, July 19: Setting its target for uprooting the...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img