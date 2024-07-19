3rd Sohra International Half Marathon on September 21

Shillong, July 19: The third edition of the Sohra International Half Marathon 2024 will take place on September 21 with a record participation anticipated for this year’s event.

Recognised by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), the event is being organised jointly by the Meghalaya Athletics Association and the Meghalaya State Olympic Association in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs.

While speaking to reporters here on Friday, MSOA working president, John F. Kharshiing informed that the last date of entry for participation in the event has been fixed on September 10.

The various categories of the Sohra International Half Marathon 2024 include 21K Elite Open (above 18yrs Men & Women), 21 K Open (above 18yrs), 10K Open (40yrs to below 50yrs), 10K Open (50yrs to below 60yrs), 10K Veteran (Above 60yrs) and 5K Run for Fun (Men & Women).

The registration fees for the 21K Elite Open (above 18yrs) and 21 K Open (above 18yrs) is Rs 1000. The registration for the 10K Open (40yrs to below 50yrs) and 10K Open (50yrs to below 60yrs) is Rs 200. There are no registration fees for the 5K run for fun.

Meanwhile, Sports and Youth Affairs director DD Shira informed that the tourism department along with other line departments will be fully involved in conducting this year’s event.

He further informed that the department has earmarked an amount of Rs 2.3 crore for this year’s Sohra International Half Marathon.

According to him, they will engage officers from the different districts to head the various committees in organizing the event.

Meanwhile, MSOA general secretary, Finely Pariat informed that the route for this year’s event will be the same as the previous edition. The race will start from Laitsohpliah (6km ahead of Mawkdok bridge) and ends at Mawsmai (Nohsngithiang Falls viewpoint).

Pariat however informed that the prize money for the 21k elite open category for above 18 years from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh for the first prize winner.

According to him, the total prize money for this year’s event is Rs 40.60 lakh.

He informed that they also decided to add more categories following requests from the local runners which include 40 to below 50 years age category and 10k marathon for the above 60 years category.

MSOA general secretary said that 21k and 10k is an open event for local, national and international marathoners.

Pariat also said that the marathoners cannot register and participate in two events.

He informed that t-shirts & Bib Numbers will be distributed on September 19 & 20 from JN Stadium, Polo Grounds.

There will be a special prize for above 50 years above athletes who finish the 21K, Pariat.

Informing that the run for fun Registration is both online & offline, MSOA general secretary informed that the registration place is MSOA Office in JN Stadium & Sohra Shop near Petrol Pump, Lad Thanad.

It may be mentioned that the event is also recognised by World Athletics.