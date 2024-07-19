Friday, July 19, 2024
NATIONAL

PM Modi hails defence giant Lockheed Martin’s Make in India, Make for World drive

New Delhi, July 19:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi has applauded global defence giant Lockheed Martin’s commitment towards realising the vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World.’ The CEO of Lockheed Martin, Jim Taiclet met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) posted on X: “CEO of @LockheedMartin, Jim Taiclet met Prime Minister @narendramodi. Lockheed Martin is a key partner in India-US Aerospace and Defence Industrial cooperation. We welcome its commitment towards realising the vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World.”

Lockheed Martin has provided India with a range of advanced defence technologies to enhance the country’s military capabilities in areas such as aerospace, naval systems, missile defence, and strategic capabilities.

The company has set up a joint venture with Tata Advanced Systems Limited for manufacturing the C 130 J empennage in Hyderabad. The company has successfully produced and delivered more than 200 empennages, while also increasing the proportion of locally sourced components.

Lockheed Martin has also relocated its operations for the manufacture of helicopter cabins from Japan to India. The company’s C 130 J transport aircraft form an important part of the Indian Air Force fleet.

IANS

