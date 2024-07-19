OT Complex inaugurated at Bhoirymbong

Shillong, July 19: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the Operation Theatre Complex at Bhoirymbong CHC on Thursday.

In his statements Chief Minister said, “This is one of a kind operation theatre we have started here. Our objective is really to have OTs in almost every CHC across the state so that people can use this as a first referral unit and variable to then save lives, especially mothers who will require emergency cesarean and other facilities. Hence, this is a very important step forward.”

He further stated that it is the plan of the government to have such OTs in every CHCs across the state with adequate manpower to run these OTs.

In terms of capacity building and training he said,”We are also training the manpower so that when these health care infrastructures are set, it will be of great help and benefit to the citizens, especially those who are living in the rural areas. So I once again, congratulate the entire health department for starting this OT this wonderful infrastructure in this area of the State.”

Senior officials of the Health Department were also present for the inauguration.