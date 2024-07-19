Friday, July 19, 2024
spot_img
MEGHALAYANews Alert

OT Complex inaugurated at Bhoirymbong

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img
spot_img

Shillong, July 19: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the Operation Theatre Complex at Bhoirymbong CHC on Thursday.

In his statements Chief Minister said, “This is one of a kind operation theatre we have started here. Our objective is really to have OTs in almost every CHC across the state so that people can use this as a first referral unit and variable to then save lives, especially mothers who will require emergency cesarean and other facilities. Hence, this is a very important step forward.”

He further stated that it is the plan of the government to have such OTs in every CHCs across the state with adequate manpower to run these OTs.

In terms of capacity building and training he said,”We are also training the manpower so that when these health care infrastructures are set, it will be of great help and benefit to the citizens, especially those who are living in the rural areas. So I once again, congratulate the entire health department for starting this OT this wonderful infrastructure in this area of the State.”

Senior officials of the Health Department were also present for the inauguration.

Previous article
PM Modi hails defence giant Lockheed Martin’s Make in India, Make for World drive
Next article
Austrian-made assault rifle recovered from slain terrorists in J&K’s Keran
spot_img
spot_img

Related articles

NATIONAL

Yogi govt implements ‘display owners name’ order on all food shops across UP

New Delhi, July 19:  Amid controversy and intense political sparring over the recent order to display names of...
NATIONAL

Harassment charges: IAS-PO Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on July 20

Pune, July 19: The controversial IAS-Probationary Officer Dr Puja M. D. Khedkar is expected to meet the Pune...
NATIONAL

Global Microsoft outage: Airline services affected in India, netizens say ‘early weekend’

New Delhi, July 19: The ongoing global outage of the US tech giant Microsoft has affected millions of...
NATIONAL

Global Microsoft outage: Airline services affected in India, netizens say ‘early weekend’

New Delhi, July 19: The ongoing global outage of the US tech giant Microsoft has affected millions of...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Yogi govt implements ‘display owners name’ order on all food shops across UP

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 19:  Amid controversy and intense political...

Harassment charges: IAS-PO Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on July 20

NATIONAL 0
Pune, July 19: The controversial IAS-Probationary Officer Dr Puja...

Global Microsoft outage: Airline services affected in India, netizens say ‘early weekend’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 19: The ongoing global outage of...
Load more

Popular news

Yogi govt implements ‘display owners name’ order on all food shops across UP

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 19:  Amid controversy and intense political...

Harassment charges: IAS-PO Puja Khedkar likely to go to Pune Police on July 20

NATIONAL 0
Pune, July 19: The controversial IAS-Probationary Officer Dr Puja...

Global Microsoft outage: Airline services affected in India, netizens say ‘early weekend’

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, July 19: The ongoing global outage of...
Load more

© 2024 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge

spot_img