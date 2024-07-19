Yogi govt implements ‘display owners name’ order on all food shops across UP

New Delhi, July 19: Amid controversy and intense political sparring over the recent order to display names of owners of eateries and food outlets along the Kanwar Yatra route in Muzaffarnagar, the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday implemented the order all across the full Yatra route, brushing aside allegations of religious discrimination against minorities and certain sections of society.

As per the directive, all the food outlets, eateries and food joints across the state will have to put up a “nameplate”, displaying the names of owners/proprietors and staff members. This has been done to maintain the “purity of faith” for Hindu devotees who undertake the Kanwar yatra, in the month of Shravan.

The order means that the entire route of the Kanwar Yatra will be “purged” of “unholy practices”. Notably, the Hindu devotees who undertake the Kanwar Yatra are expected to maintain strict adherence to religious rituals and adhere to ascetic guidelines.

As per the order, those found selling products with Halal certification along the Yatra route will also face penal action. Days ago, Muzaffarnagar police issued a verbal order to the eateries and food joints in the city to display the names of owners along the 240-km long Kanwar Yatra route that falls in the district.

The directive by Muzaffarnagar SSP on “displaying names” sparked furore in the Opposition camp, as they hit out at the state government accusing it of targeting and boycotting a particular community for political motives.

The Congress called it a “boycott” of Muslims and Dalits, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav sought intervention by the courts against “hate-filled” order while AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi likened it to the “apartheid” (racial segregation) of South Africa and persecution of Jews under Hitler’s rule.

Meanwhile, Kanwar Yatra is set to begin on July 22, the day when Shravan month begins. The month-long festival will see people from Delhi, Haryana and Rajasthan visiting Haridwar and Rishikesh to collect water from the Ganga river and then offer the same in Lord Shiva temples, on returning home. The Yogi Adityanath government has also plans of showering flower petals by helicopters on the Kanwar Yatris, during the month-long festival.

IANS