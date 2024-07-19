Friday, July 19, 2024
CrowdStrike says single software update behind Microsoft Windows crash

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

New Delhi, July 19:  As the Microsoft Windows crash created mayhem globally, cyber-security platform CrowdStrike on Friday said it is actively working with customers impacted by a defect found in a single content update for Windows hosts.

The company said Apple Mac and Linux hosts are not impacted. George Kurtz, President and CEO of CrowdStrike, said in a post on X that this is not a security incident or cyberattack.

“The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed. We refer customers to the support portal for the latest updates and will continue to provide complete and continuous updates on our website,” he said.

The ongoing global outage of the US tech giant Microsoft has affected millions of users across the world, including in India, where airlines and airport services are majorly hit. Millions of Microsoft Windows users are experiencing the “Blue Screen of Death” error that causes their computers to shut down or restart.

A Microsoft spokesperson said they are “aware of an issue affecting Windows devices due to an update from a third-party software platform”. “We anticipate a resolution is forthcoming,” said Microsoft.

IANS

