133rd Durand Cup trophies arrive in Tura

Tura, July 20: The prestigious 133rd Durand Cup Trophy arrives in Tura where the Showcase & Roadshow of the trophy was organized by the Indian Armed forces and supported by the Government of Meghalaya.

The Trophy Roadshow was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Incharge Dolrich B G Momin at P A Sangma Stadium, Dakopgre, Tura. The route for the Roadshow started from P A Sangma Stadium via Nazing Bazar, Araimile, Tetengkol, Hawakhana, DC Office and finally Super Market Complex, Tura. The event marks a historic moment for Meghalaya as it hosts the prestigious Durand Cup matches for the first time.

While addressing the gathering during the Durand Cup Trophy Showcase and Roadshow flagged off ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner Incharge, West Garo Hills, Dolrich B G Momin expressed his gratitude for choosing Tura as one of the destination for roadshow which is a coveted trophy of big football clubs of India and other countries and said that it is once in a lifetime opportunity for many to see and witness the prestigious Durand Cup Trophy in Garo Hills.

He also informed that six matches will be played in Shillong which would provide a rare opportunity for people to witness a century old tournament in our State Capital. Reading the message from Deputy Commissioner, West Garo Hills Jagdish Chelani and on behalf of the West Garo Hills District Administration, he wished the Best for Team Lajong and other teams participating in the football tournament.

It may be mentioned that the recently concluded Tura Football League Final Teams namely, Chipakore FC and Selsella FC were also introduced before the flag off ceremony at P A Sangma Stadium, Tura.

Meanwhile, at the function held at Tura Super Market Complex, the Speaker, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Thomas A Sangma expressed his happiness for being able to be part of the Durand Cup Trophy Showcase and roadshow and proudly informed that Meghalaya is able to Co-host the prestigious Durand Cup Trophy here in Meghalaya.

Since it is one of the oldest tournaments in India and Asia, he said that everyone should feel proud that this tournament is being held in our State for the first time. Sports enthusiasts, especially football lovers of the region have been looking forward to this for a long time and now they can have the pleasure of watching it in their own ground turf, which not only provides opportunity to merely watch, but also helps to unite football lovers across the country and beyond.

The first five ticket buyers for the upcoming tournament to be held in Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong were distributed by the Chief Guest and other dignitaries during the event held at Super Market Complex, Tura.

Director, Sports and Youth Affairs, Meghalaya Shillong D D Shira, Brigadier Neelesh Anand, Shaurya Chakra, Sena Medal, Vishisht Seva Medal, Commandant, Assam Regimental Centre, Shillong, Chairman, Meghalaya Board of School Education, Tura C P Marak, Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Meghalaya, Shillong Feroz Rehman, District Sport Officer, Tura Saljagring Marak, District Officials were among others present at the function and NH-51 Rebels- Bikers accompanied the Durand Cup Trophy rally from P A Sangma Stadium to Super Market Complex, Tura.

A Signature Campaign to wish Team Lajong Football Team was also conducted during the function where the Speaker, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly, Thomas A Sangma and other dignitaries participated.